Archbishop Emeritus of Sarajevo, Vinko Puljić Photo: InfoVaticana

Another Cardinal Elector Resigns from Participating in the Conclave but Says What Kind of Pope Is Needed

About the type of Pope that is needed now, the Archbishop Emeritus of Sarajevo answers frankly: «I think it all depends on the decision of our Electors. I would prefer someone much more defined, specific, and clear in his opinions.»

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 23.04.2025).- The Archbishop Emeritus of Sarajevo, Vinko Puljić, is the oldest Cardinal Elector. However, in a recent interview with a local newspaper, he revealed that he will not participate in the next Conclave nor will he go to Rome for Pope Francis’s funeral: «My health does not allow me to travel to the third Conclave. The doctors do not advise it, and I don’t think I can handle it. I will not travel to Rome unless the Vatican explicitly asks me to. I have learned to listen.»

In fact, this would have been the third Conclave for Cardinal Puljić, who participated in the election of Benedict XVI and Francis. 

The journalist addresses other topics in the interview, such as the degree of knowledge the Pope had of the diocese he presided over: «In his 13 years, he never called us for consultations, but rather chose a small circle of Cardinals with whom he consulted. When I met him in person, I told him some things directly, and he pleasantly surprised me, because he received them with great humility. He needed to convey the information openly.»

Cardinal Puljić is also candid, saying that Francis «transferred his vision of South America to his work.» He adds: «He changed many things. There is much commentary within the Church and among the faithful about whether the changes are positive or simply populism. Life will demonstrate it. Some things are good, but I haven’t been able to delve into others. In fact, it seems to me that the circle of Cardinals who advised him was not sufficiently informed or open enough with him. It is very important that certain things be said directly to the Holy Father.»

Finally, regarding what kind of Pope is needed now, he answers frankly: «I think it all depends on the decision of our Electors. I would prefer someone much more defined, specific, and clear in his opinions.»

