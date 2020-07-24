Mission
Hot Topics
Knights Founder to be Beatified on October 31
Manila Bishop Tests Positive for Coronavirus
US Bishops’ Grant to Put Laudato Si’ into Action
Statement by Catholic charity ACN International on Hagia Sophia Reconvert into Mosque
Catholic and Orthodox Bishops of Australia: Joint Statement on Hagia Sophia
Turkey: From Today On, the Byzantine Church of Hagia Sophia Will Be a Mosque
‘The Heart Melts’ Organization Hands Out Food and Blankets in Rome
Archbishop Follo: Joy is the Strength to Decide
Pope Names New Metropolitan Archbishop of Siracusa, Italy
Young People, the Elderly, and the Prophecy of Joel
Church and World

Catholic and Orthodox Bishops of Australia: Joint Statement on Hagia Sophia

‘Our fear is that this could aggravate tension between Christians and Muslims’

July 24, 2020 15:44Church and World
Share this Entry

We are not politicians but pastors, sent by Jesus Christ to proclaim his peace to everyone. Therefore, as brothers in Christ, we join our voices to the many around the world who have expressed deep regret at the recent decision in Turkey to change the status of Hagia Sophia/Aya Sofya, originally a place of Christian worship, and in more recent times a monument of world cultural heritage and a symbol of inclusivity.

Our fear is that this could aggravate tension between Christians and Muslims at a time when we need to pursue the path of dialogue and seek common ground. The path of nationalist ideology and the political decisions it prompts can lead only to division, which is never the fruit of the holy wisdom all religions seek.

We pray for the people of Turkey, in particular the Christians there who have been especially grieved by this decision. We pray too that in time the decision will be reversed so that Hagia Sophia/Aya Sofya can again be common ground for all people and an emblem of peace.

† MAKARIOS

Archbishop of Australia, Primate of the Greek Orthodox Church

† MARK

President of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

July 24, 2020 15:44Church and World
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now