Armed Muslims kill 31 Christians in attacks in Nigeria’s Plateau and Kaduna states

(ZENIT News – Persecution.org / Nigeria, 07.01.2026).- Armed Muslim Tribesmen killed at least 31 people in two separate assaults on rural Christian communities in Plateau and Kaduna states within one week, according to various sources.

The deadliest attack occurred late on June 21 in Kawel community, Mushere District of Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau state, where residents said gunmen opened fire on homes and a hospital, killing 22 Christians.

Just days earlier, on June 16, armed men attacked Ungwan Magaji village in Kamaru Chawai, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, killing nine residents and injuring at least 11 others.

Both communities are predominantly Christian farming settlements in regions that have experienced repeated violence during the past decade.

22 Killed in Night Attack on Kawel Community

Residents of Kawel said the attack began around 11 p.m. on June 21 when gunmen entered the community and began firing weapons identified by witnesses as AK-47 rifles and other firearms.

Local sources reported that 22 people were killed, including 17 men and five women.

Community members identified the attackers as suspected Fulani militants. According to eyewitnesses, some of the assailants were recognized by residents as individuals who had previously lived in or around the area before leaving following tensions linked to earlier security incidents.

Residents said the attackers moved through different sections of the community, calling out names of specific individuals before opening fire.

One of the victims was a medical doctor who was reportedly targeted during the assault. Community members said the gunmen initially searched for him at his residence before locating him at a hospital where he had gone.

According to local accounts, the attackers killed the doctor and five patients receiving treatment at the medical facility.

Among those affected was a pregnant woman who had arrived at the hospital to give birth. Residents said she escaped through a rear exit during the attack while her husband, who had accompanied her to the hospital, was killed. The woman later delivered her baby after reaching safety.

The attack also claimed the life of Rev. Markus Nyam, a minister of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).

Residents said the pastor was shot outside his residence. His wife survived after hearing gunfire and taking cover before later discovering that her husband had been killed.

Community members further reported that three separate families lost both parents during the assault. Among those killed was a heavily pregnant woman whose unborn child also died.

By Monday morning, residents were gathering bodies for burial while families searched for missing relatives and sought treatment for survivors.

No official casualty figure for the injured had been released at the time of reporting.

Survivors Describe Fear and Loss

Several survivors told community leaders that they believed the attackers had prior knowledge of the community and appeared to know specific individuals they were seeking.

Local church leaders and community representatives said many residents fled their homes during the assault, spending the remainder of the night in nearby bushes and surrounding areas before returning at daylight.

The attack is one of several deadly incidents reported in Bokkos Local Government Area in recent years. The area has witnessed repeated attacks on farming communities, resulting in deaths, displacement, and destruction of property.

Government officials have often described violence in Plateau state as involving disputes over land use, grazing routes, and access to resources. Christian leaders and advocacy organizations have argued that Christian communities have been disproportionately affected by the attacks.

9 Killed in Attack on Kaduna Village

Five days before the Kawel attack, armed men invaded Ungwan Magaji village in Kamaru Chawai, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Residents said the attackers entered the community during the late hours of June 16 and moved through homes while shooting. Community leaders and medical personnel confirmed that nine people were killed.

Those killed were identified as Jerry Doctor, 51; Danlami Magani, 49; Sunday Chibi, 53; Rita Abdullahi, 45; Sunday Elkan, 5; Esther Kefas, 5; Happy Friday, 6; Moses Daddy, 4; and Daddy Ibrahim, 28.

At least 11 residents sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as Halla Monday, 7; Mary Yohanna, 9; Jummai John, 42; Charity Danjuma, 49; Faith Yakubu, 26; Naomi Yakubu, 48; Ali Sandiye, 70; Asabe Victor, 29; Sarina Simon, 4; Talatu Sunday, 60; and Thank God Danladi, 8.

Sunday Aboh, a health worker at Sunny Clinic in Kamaru, said the 11 injured victims were brought to the facility following the attack.

“Following the attack, 11 casualties were brought to my clinic,” Aboh said. “We treated all of them and referred five of the more critical cases to Kafanchan.”

According to Aboh, Sunny Clinic serves about 20 surrounding communities and regularly receives victims of violence-related injuries.

“We are calling on the government to assist us with medical equipment and supplies,” he said. “This is the only clinic available for emergency treatment in these communities.”

Church Leaders Recount Events

Pastor Ishaya Wuy of ECWA Church said residents had gathered to mourn the death of an elderly family member when the attack began.

“We were gathered mourning the loss of our grandmother when the attackers struck,” he said.

Catechist Ishaya Musa of St. Monica’s Catholic Church said he was abducted during the attack after armed men entered his residence.

“Four armed men entered my room,” Musa said. “They told me if I resisted, they would kill me.”

According to Musa, he was taken into the bush, beaten, and later asked to provide a ransom payment of ₦10 million, or about $7,320.

“They kept asking where the church money was,” he said. “I told them I had no money.”

Musa said he was eventually released and later received treatment for injuries, including machete wounds.

Communities Continue to Face Repeated Violence

The Chawai–Irigwe corridor along the Kaduna–Plateau border has experienced recurring attacks for years.

Community leaders in Chawai said hundreds of residents have been killed in repeated assaults on villages across southern Kaduna. In neighboring Plateau state, local advocacy organizations report that thousands of Irigwe residents have been killed since 2016.

The region consists largely of farming communities situated along forested areas and agricultural corridors used by both farmers and herders.

Residents of Ungwan Magaji said heavy rainfall during the night of the June 16 attack slowed communication and delayed emergency response efforts from neighboring communities.

As families in Kawel and Ungwan Magaji bury their dead, survivors continue to seek medical care and rebuild homes affected by the attacks.

Security agencies had not released detailed public findings regarding either incident at the time of reporting. Community leaders in both states have called for increased security presence and measures to protect vulnerable rural populations from further attacks.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.