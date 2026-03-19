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Persecuted Christians

Church of the Cross in Wissen, Germany Photo: Alfa & Omega

34 anti-Christian hate crimes in Europe in February 2026 alone

A notable development in February 2026 was again the high number of arson-related attacks targeting churches and Christian sites, with eleven incidents recorded during the reporting period

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marzo 19, 2026 10:14Persecuted Christians
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(ZENIT News / Vienna, 03.19.2026).- During the month of February 2026, the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe (OIDAC Europe) recorded 34 anti-Christian hate crimes targeting Christian places of worship, religious symbols, and, in one case, Christian individuals engaged in a public activity.

The recorded incidents comprise 17 cases of vandalism11 arson-related attacks3 cases of desecration2 thefts specifically targeting sacred objects, and 1 case of physical violence.

The highest number of incidents in February 2026 was recorded in France (7)Italy (7) and Germany (6). Further cases were recorded in the Netherlands (3)Spain (2)Sweden (2)Poland (1) and  Greece (1). Outside the European Union, additional incidents were recorded in the United Kingdom (4) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (1).

A notable development in February 2026 was again the high number of arson-related attacks targeting churches and Christian sites, with eleven incidents recorded during the reporting period. These incidents involved fires deliberately set inside churches or directly targeting church structures. In France, the altar of a parish church in Loiret was deliberately set on fire. In the Netherlands, three churches in Ede were damaged in deliberate fires within five days. Additional arson incidents were recorded in Italy, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

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marzo 19, 2026 10:14Persecuted Christians
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