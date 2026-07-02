Mission
Hot Topics
Pope Leo XIV Strengthens Vatican Financial Oversight with Sweeping Reform of Supervisory Authority
The entire Nordic episcopate speaks with one voice: there are no exceptions for being both a Freemason and a Catholic
Armenians oppose the weaponisation of genocide in the war between Netanyahu and Erdoğan
Vatican Extends a Hand and Publishes «Procedures for the Reconciliation of Priests from the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X»
How Can a Layperson Move from the Lefebvrists to Communion with the Catholic Church? Vatican Publishes Procedure
These Are the Ten Countries That Contribute the Most Money to the Pope’s Mission — and the Amounts Contributed
Vatican Explains Consequences of Excommunication of Lefebvrists, Including Invalidity of Sacraments
Vatican Releases Excommunication Decree Following Lefebvrists Episcopal Ordinations: Here Is What It Says
Macron will welcome the Pope amid a euthanasia law that is dividing France and being imposed by force
Salford Diocese unveils restored cathedral for growing congregation in modern age
Dicasteries

Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith

Vatican Extends a Hand and Publishes «Procedures for the Reconciliation of Priests from the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X»

Procedures for the reconciliation of priests from the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
julio 02, 2026 10:14Dicasteries
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 0 7.02.2026).- On July 2, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith published two documents outlining the procedures for welcoming into the Catholic Church clergy and certain lay members of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X who desire reconciliation and a return to communion with the Pope. This follows the excommunication imposed after the ordinations performed without a papal mandate on July 1 in Écône. We present the English translation prepared by ZENIT regarding the document on the reception of priests.

* * *

Procedures for the reconciliation of priests from the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X

The procedure to be followed by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith starting July 1, 2026, stipulates that a priest who has decided to leave the Priestly Fraternity of St. Pius X, and who is willing to accept Vatican Council II and the legitimacy of the Novus Ordo Missae, while remaining attached to the usus antiquior, must:

  1. Find an Ordinary (diocesan Bishop, Major Superior of Clerical Religious Institutes of Pontifical Right or Clerical Societies of Apostolic Life of Pontifical Right, etc.) willing to accept him ad experimentum.
  2. Write a letter in his own hand to the Holy Father, introducing himself and requesting the remission of the censures incurred due to his Ordination received by an irregular excommunicated Bishop, having been ordained validly and legitimately before entering subsequently in the Priestly Fraternity of St. Pius X.
  3. Attach his certificate of priestly ordination.
  4. Attach the Professio fidei and the Formula adhaesionis, dated and signed (cf. Annexes A-B).
  5. Have the three aforementioned documents forwarded to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith by the Ordinary, who must state in a covering letter his willingness to accept the priest ad experimentum into his Diocese or Institute.

Upon receipt of the three documents from the Ordinary, the Dicastery will draft the Rescript remitting the censures, which will be signed by the Prefect and the Secretary of the Doctrinal Section.

The Dicastery will send the said Rescript to the Ordinary, accompanied by a letter authorizing him to accept the requesting priest for a probationary period of at least one year and no more than three years, at the end of which his incardination may proceed.

It has recently been decided that, should the established probationary period not reach a successful conclusion, the Ordinary shall return the Rescript to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, enclosing a report on the reasons for the non-incardination.

Translation of the Italian original into Spanish by ZENIT’s Editorial Director and, into English, by Virginia M. Forrester

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Publicaciones relacionadas:

Opus Dei Convokes An Extraordinary General Congress Following the Pope’s Request for Reform Pontifical Academy for Life: Pope Makes Changes in Government Council and Appoints New Members During the tour, the Vatican’s cricket team also visited Windsor Castle, Westminster Abbey and the ParliamentEngland: Vatican’s Cricket Team Plays Against King’s Royal Household Team: The Score Maccio Sanctuary in Villa Guardia, Como, Italy.New «forward» from Dicastery Doctrine of the Faith for an Italian’s views on the Holy Trinity
julio 02, 2026 10:14Dicasteries
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now