How Can a Layperson Move from the Lefebvrists to Communion with the Catholic Church? Vatican Publishes Procedure

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 07.02. 2026).- On July 2, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith published two documents outlining the procedures for welcoming into the fold of the Catholic Church clerics and certain laypersons from the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X, who desire reconciliation and a return to communion with the Pope. This follows the excommunication imposed after the ordinations performed without a papal mandate on July 1 in Ecône. We present the English translation, prepared by ZENIT, of the document regarding the reception of laypersons.

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Procedure for the reconciliation of certain laypersons from the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X

This procedure concerns the question of imputability or the degree of subjective responsibility of lay faithful who have formally joined or frequent the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X and who seek to enter into full communion with the Catholic Church.

The imposition of a penalty on laypersons belonging to the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X cannot be presumed automatically; rather, it must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Given that imputability requires full awareness and deliberate consent, examples of established imputability may include:

Laypersons who are members of the Third Order of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X. Laypersons who habitually participate in the celebrations of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X while formally sharing its doctrinal positions.

Conversely, the following should not be considered imputab

Laypersons who have frequented the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X solely for liturgical or spiritual reasons. Laypersons who, despite being aware of the tensions with the Holy See, do not reject the Magisterium or the authority of the Roman Pontiff.

The procedure to be followed for laypersons belonging to the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X, upon whom a penalty has been imposed and who seek to enter into full communion with the Catholic Church, entails a formal act of full adherence to doctrine and obedience to the Catholic hierarchy, under the jurisdiction of the local Ordinary, who is the guarantor of the unity of the particular Church.

Therefore, a lay faithful person of those mentioned in nos. 1-2, who has decided to leave the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X must:

Submit the Professio fidei and the Formula adhaesionis, dated and signed, to the local Ordinary (cf. appendices A-B).

Once the documentation has been received, the local Ordinary will proceed to welcome the lay faithful at the time and in the manner he deems most appropriate, making use, for example, of the Rite of Admission to Full Communion with the Catholic Church for those already validly baptized, duly adapted.

Regarding the lay faithful mentioned in nos. 3-4, it suffices for them to approach a priest in full communion, with the decision not to frequent the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X in the future.

Translation from the Italian original by the editorial director of ZENIT.