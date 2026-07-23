The DNA of the Shroud of Turin: Surprising Revelations About the Cloth Wrapped Around Jesus Published in a Scientific Journal

(ZENIT News / Rome, 07.23.2026).- The latest genetic study of the Shroud of Turin does not deliver the definitive verdict that some headlines may have promised. It offers something more scientifically valuable: a detailed record of the biological traces accumulated by one of the world’s most debated religious objects over centuries of human contact, environmental exposure and conservation.

Published in Scientific Reports, part of the Nature publishing group, the study is the result of a research project conducted between September 2022 and December 2025 by the Universities of Padua and Pavia, together with national and international institutions. Researchers used metagenomic analysis to examine DNA recovered from organic residues of different origins found on fragments associated with the Shroud.

Metagenomics is a powerful method because it does not look for only one predetermined organism. It analyzes the genetic material present in a sample and can identify traces originating from humans, animals, plants, bacteria, fungi and molds.

But it also has a fundamental limitation: it cannot, by itself, establish the age of the object from which the DNA was recovered.

The study’s authors explicitly acknowledge that their findings cannot determine whether the Shroud is approximately 700 years old or 2,000 years old. The genetic material represents a biological accumulation built up over time. It records contact and contamination, not a simple molecular timestamp. That distinction is essential.

The question of the Shroud’s age has long been disputed. Radiocarbon tests conducted in Oxford, Tucson and Zurich in 1988 placed its origin between 1260 and 1390. Those results have subsequently been challenged, particularly in studies published in 2010 and 2019. The new metagenomic research, however, was not designed to resolve that controversy. Its value lies elsewhere.

The researchers found genetic traces associated with humans, animals, plants, bacteria and fungi, revealing a complex history of environmental exposure and human interaction. The sheer heterogeneity of the material makes it difficult, and in many cases impossible, to isolate what might be considered the original biological signature of the linen.

Rather than providing a single answer, the DNA creates a biological map of the Shroud’s long history.

Among the findings, Professor Alessandro Achilli identified a predominant mitochondrial genetic line characteristic of Ashkenazi Jewish populations. He also noted that the same line corresponds exactly to that of Professor Baima Bollone, who collected samples in 1978. According to Achilli, the identification of keratins and other skin proteins through proteomic analysis suggests that the sampling procedures were not sterile—for example, that gloves may not have been used.

That observation illustrates the central difficulty of interpreting the Shroud’s DNA. Some of the genetic material may derive from people who handled it during research, conservation or religious veneration. Other traces may have been deposited by centuries of exposure to the environment.

The study also identified variants associated with Western Eurasian and Middle Eastern populations, including genetic lines found among the Druze. An earlier study conducted in 2015 by Professor Gianni Barcaccia and another research team had already reported that more than 55 percent of the human mitochondrial DNA sequences analyzed belonged to Near Eastern lineages. Less than 6 percent were characteristic of Western Europe, while 39 percent could be linked to Indian lineages, possibly reflecting the historical importation of linen from the Indus region.

Taken together, such findings are compatible with the possibility of a long history of contact with the Middle East and the wider Mediterranean world. They are also broadly consistent with historical traditions that place the Shroud’s earlier history in the Holy Land and the eastern Mediterranean before its appearance in Western Europe after the Fourth Crusade and the conquest of Constantinople in 1204. But compatibility is not proof.

The study itself warns against assigning a precise geographical origin or historical event to an isolated genetic trace. As Barcaccia emphasizes, the genetic evidence complements forensic, historical and radiometric research; it does not replace them. The DNA recovered from the samples is a superimposition of biological signals accumulated over time.

That caution is particularly important when discussing the possibility of an eastern origin. The new research considers such an origin plausible, but does not establish it definitively.

Other findings add intriguing details to the picture. The samples contained bacteria associated with highly saline environments, as well as traces connected with red coral, livestock and domestic animals. Such evidence may be consistent with exposure to Mediterranean or Near Eastern environments, although individual biological traces cannot independently reconstruct the entire journey of the cloth.

The study also sheds light on the history of the Shroud’s preservation. Radiocarbon dating was performed on two separate threads used in repairs carried out after the documented fire of 1532, during restoration events in 1534 and 1694. These results contribute to the understanding of how the damaged linen was conserved over time.

In that sense, the research may prove more useful for the future than for settling the most famous argument about the past.

The biological material recovered from the Shroud is not a clean archaeological sample preserved in isolation. It is the product of centuries of contact between a textile, human beings, animals, plants and changing environments. That makes the interpretation more complicated—but also makes the accumulated traces scientifically valuable.

The new techniques of molecular biology could therefore open the way to further research using extremely small quantities of material. Future investigations, if conducted directly and under carefully controlled conditions, may provide additional information about the Shroud’s history, composition, preservation and possible origins.

For believers, no genetic analysis can establish the theological meaning of the image on the cloth. For skeptics, no single DNA sequence can settle the historical debate. The study does not prove that the Shroud is the burial cloth of Jesus Christ, nor does it prove that it is a medieval artifact.

What it does show is that the Shroud carries a complex biological history—one formed by centuries of human devotion, scientific investigation, environmental exposure and physical preservation.

The latest research therefore leaves the central mystery unresolved. But it also demonstrates that the Shroud is far from scientifically exhausted.

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