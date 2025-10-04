Details of the Vatican’s Christmas tree and nativity scenes for 2025 are revealed

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 10.04.2025).- This Christmas 2025, the Vatican will once again transform into a tapestry of international and local devotion, blending artistic heritage, natural splendor, and spiritual symbolism. The centerpiece of this year’s celebrations in St. Peter’s Square will be a 27-meter-high Norway spruce, generously donated by the communities of Lagundo and Ultimo in Italy’s Alto Adige region. Harvested from the scenic Ultimo Valley, the towering tree represents not only the grandeur of the Alps but also a communal offering from the heart of Northern Italy. Smaller companion trees from the same region will grace offices and Vatican buildings, bringing festive warmth throughout the Holy See.

Complementing the tree in St. Peter’s Square will be a nativity scene from the Diocese of Nocera Inferiore-Sarno in Campania. This elaborate presepe draws inspiration from the area’s architectural and cultural heritage: the early Christian Baptistery of Nocera Superiore, the Helvius Fountain of Sant’Egidio del Monte Albino, and the distinctive courtyard homes of the Agro nocerino. Together, these elements frame a scene that narrates the Mystery of the Incarnation, merging sacred motifs with symbols of local identity.

The nativity depicts a rich cast of figures: Saint Alphonsus Maria de’ Liguori sits at a harpsichord, guiding children in song; a shepherd modeled after the Servant of God Don Enrico Smaldone ascends a staircase pointing toward Christ as the center of human formation; another figure, inspired by the Servant of God Alfonso Russo, embodies suffering and voluntary service. The main scene unites Mary, Joseph, and the Christ Child with the ox and donkey, attended by Magi and a shepherdess offering produce from the diocese—artichokes, San Marzano tomatoes, and local nuts. Two zampognari musicians accompany the tableau, reinforcing the connection between sacred ritual and regional tradition. A pendulum clock, a balcony gazing figure, and a fisherman holding a heavy anchor invoke reflection on time, devotion, and the spiritual passage symbolized by the Jubilee Holy Door. A luminous star with an anchor-shaped tail crowns the scene, blending celestial imagery with tangible symbols of hope.

Inside the Paul VI Audience Hall, the Costa Rican nativity “Nacimiento Gaudium” by artist Paula Sáenz Soto will deliver a complementary message. Beyond celebrating peace, this work emphasizes the protection of life from conception, connecting the universal call of Christmas with contemporary ethical and spiritual concerns.

Together, the Vatican’s Christmas installations for 2025 fuse diverse cultural narratives with the profound spiritual message of the Nativity. From the alpine landscapes of Alto Adige to the historic heart of Campania, and stretching to Central America’s Costa Rica, these artistic offerings demonstrate how local faith traditions can resonate on a global stage, inviting pilgrims and visitors alike to reflect on the enduring hope and unity of the Christmas story.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.