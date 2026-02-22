Photo Gallery: 1,500 People Per Hour. This Was the First Day of the Historic Exhibition of the Mortal Remains of St. Francis of Assisi

(ZENIT News / Assisi, February 22, 2026) – The first day of the public exhibition of the mortal remains of St. Francis in the Lower Church of the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi has concluded.

From the early hours of the morning, pilgrims lined up to venerate the relics. The first pilgrim, from Modena, entered the church at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 22, symbolically marking the beginning of an intense and moving day.

The temperatures and the atmosphere of respect, meditation, and cooperation encouraged the faithful to wait their turn with patience and devotion, offering tangible testimony of faith and participation that confirms the enduring relevance of the Franciscan message.

The contribution of volunteers, law enforcement agents, friars, and all the organizing staff was crucial, ensuring a constant and orderly flow of the faithful without interruption. The Lower Church averaged approximately 1,500 people per hour, allowing a significant number of pilgrims to gather in prayer before the Saint’s relics. All pilgrims received a specially designed booklet to accompany their veneration.

«It is truly certain that St. Francis is alive!» declared Friar Giulio Cesareo, OFMConv, Director of the Communications Office of the Sacred Convent. «Thousands of people, in an atmosphere of reflection but also of joy, entered the Basilica to venerate the mortal remains of St. Francis and hear him whisper in their hearts a word of kindness that sustains and encourages growth. A tangible sign of this serene and festive joy is the silence that envelops the Basilica: no cell phones, no selfies, only profound emotion and spirituality. A sincere thank you to all who came, to those who love Francis and collaborate with us, the friars, to make this occasion a true moment of fraternity.»

The figures are those of a great «Franciscan Jubilee»: all places for this first day were sold out, confirming expectations, with a total of approximately 18,000 people entering the Lower Church of the Basilica to pay homage to the Saint of Assisi.

The solemn celebration at 11:00 a.m., presided over by Cardinal Angel Fernández Artime, Papal Legate for the Papal Basilicas of Assisi, and broadcast by RAI1 as part of the program «A Sua Imagine,» was attended by hundreds of faithful in the Upper Church of the Basilica, filling it to capacity.

The great media interest was confirmed this Sunday, February 22. Following the attendance of more than 200 accredited journalists at the press conference on Saturday, February 21, several newspapers from around the world reported this Sunday on the start of this month’s exhibition.

The magazine San Francesco Patrono d’Italia also achieved significant results: more than 1,000 copies of the special edition dedicated to the exhibition were distributed — a 160-page volume that delves into the past, present, and future of Francis — testifying to the interest and participation generated during this time of grace. Starting February 24, the magazine will be available at all newsstands, along with the newspaper Avvenire.

The photos from Saturday, February 21, and Sunday, February 22, published on the Basilica’s social networks, have accumulated more than 2,000,000 views.

The website www.sanfrancescovive.org has also been overwhelmed, with possible temporary interruptions (related to reservations) due to the large influx of visitors. Reservations for the last available places will open in the coming hours. The veneration will continue until March 22.

The exhibition and other initiatives of the Franciscan Centenary also have the support of the National Committee for the Celebrations of the 8th Centenary of the Death of Saint Francis, chaired by the poet Davide Rondoni.