Record number of adults to be received into Catholic Church in Southwark

(ZENIT News / Southwark, UK, 02.23.2026).- At the Rite of Election ceremony at St George’s Cathedral yesterday, Archbishop John Wilson welcomed over 590 adults, including catechumens (those not yet baptised) and candidates (those from other Christian traditions). This is the highest number of converts in a year since 2011.

In his homily, Archbishop John said: «Somehow, through someone, perhaps through many people, maybe over many years, the Gospel of Christ in His Catholic Church has touched your life and touched your heart. So much so that you’ve come to this point, this threshold of seeking to belong fully to His Church through the sacraments. I can’t tell you how joyful I am to see you all today.

«The power of your name is so important today, as you are called by name. You’re not a number. You’re not lost in the crowd. You’re not unknown. Today, you are called by name. In the Scriptures, names really matter. A name in the Scriptures will often signify characteristics of the person or their mission, or their prophetic gifts. Your name means something special to Jesus. And today he calls you by name.»

The adults being received into the Church come from parishes across South London and Kent and are completing the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) – the process through which people typically become Catholics. In 2026, there are converts from 112 parishes, up from 97 parishes in 2025, which demonstrates the growth of evangelisation efforts across the Archdiocese. At the Rite of Election ceremony catechumens and candidates have their names read aloud, to which they stand and profess their desire to be received into the Church.

Of the 590-plus adults being received into the Church from across the Archdiocese of Southwark, 57% are women and 43% are men. The data reveals a notably young demographic, with half aged 35 and under, 37% under 30 and 20% between the ages of 18-25. Yet the conversions span all generations – the oldest catechumen is 81, and the oldest candidate is 88, showing it is never too late to embrace the Catholic faith.

At the Rite of Election service at St George’s Cathedral, those being received into the Church had their names read aloud and were asked to stand with their sponsors and godparents.

In each of the two previous years, around 450 people completed RCIA, bringing the total number of adults received into the Catholic Church in Southwark to over 1,400. This continued growth in converts demonstrates that the Archdiocese’s commitment to evangelisation and creating communities of missionary disciples is bearing fruit.

Ahead of the service, Catholic converts shared their testimonies about their conversions.

Nathan from Kent, speaking about his conversion, said: «When I was 20 I started going to churches of different denominations and started reading the Bible, one Sunday I went to a Catholic parish for Mass and I was struck by the beauty and reverence of it… I soon felt at home in the Catholic Church. I was attracted to the authority and uniformity of the Church and found the rosary and Eucharistic Adoration drew me closer to the faith. I think Mary was leading me to the Church her Son founded as I prayed the rosary and it is amazing how we can have a relationship with the Mother of God as Catholics… I trust Jesus as the Lord of my life, in whichever direction he takes me».

Vonan, also from Kent, said: «What really touched me was the experience of the sacramental life of the Church – and in particular the catechism which allows me to learn more about the words of God».

The significant growth in the number of people being received into the Catholic Church in Southwark is due, in part, to the Agency for Evangelisation and Catechesis (AEC) working in close collaboration with parishes to support them in sharing the Gospel. This includes several programmes which aim to equip parishes to lead people to Christ.

Mark Nash, the Director of the AEC, said: «Each year, the Rite of Election is a source of joy. Each year, we see the hand of God in the lives of those who seek to join the Catholic Church.

«We have seen successive years of growth, larger and larger numbers of people coming to the Rite of Election, but what thrills us most is hearing the individual stories of faith and conversion. Some, gathered at the Cathedral, have been pondering this step for decades; others have had a profound and unexpected experience of God’s presence. Some have been close to the Church for a while, others are coming from backgrounds of deep antagonism to Catholicism. It truly is a work of the Holy Spirit, and we are privileged to be cooperating with His work.»

The AEC supports RCIA Coordinators in parishes in several ways, including providing helpful resources, courses, and training on how to accompany people on their journey to Christ. It also supports parishes primarily through the Some Definite Service approach, which – using a network of volunteers – assists parishes with evangelisation, catechesis and formation. The programme also links parishes with other like-minded communities, enabling more effective cooperation in serving the Church’s mission.

2026 is the highest number of converts in Southwark since 2000, with the exception of 2011 when the Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham in England and Wales was established by Pope Benedict XVI. Not all parishes and chaplaincies participate in the Rite of Election, so the total number of converts this year in the Archdiocese will be over 600.

