These Are the Ten Countries That Contribute the Most Money to the Pope’s Mission — and the Amounts Contributed

(ZENIT News / Rome, 07.02. 2026) .- Peter’s Pence, the fund that collects donations intended to support the Pope’s mission for the universal Church, has released its most recent revenue report, covering the year 2025.

In 2025, Peter’s Pence received a total of 57.6 million euros, while it spent 59.8 million euros. Consequently, 2025 saw a deficit totaling -2.2 million euros.

Regarding incoming funds, 54.5 million came from two sources: financial income and donations of three types: 1) the monetary collection held on the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul, 2) direct contributions via the Peter’s Pence website, and 3) inheritances or bequests made to the Pope.

The ten countries making the largest contributions are:

United States – 14.2 million (26.1%)

Italy – 3.1 million (5.7%)

Brazil – 2.1 million (3.9%)

South Korea – 1.5 million (2.85%)

Germany – 1.4 million (2.6%)

France – 1.3 million (2.4%)

Spain – 1.2 million (2.1%)

Mexico – 1 million (1.9%)

Great Britain – 1 million (1.8%)

Ireland – 0.8 million (1.4%)

Other countries – 12.5 million (22.9%)

Total donations in this category amount to 40.1 million, equivalent to 73.6% of the total received.

In 2025, Peter’s Pence disbursed 54.5 million in two categories: 41.2 million to support the Holy See’s activities in the service promoted by the Holy Father, and 13.3 million for direct assistance projects benefiting the most needy, specifically, extending the Church’s evangelizing presence (construction of churches, convents, and pastoral centers), social projects (aid to Gaza and school construction), and sustaining the evangelizing presence (a home for priests and the restructuring of seminaries).

During 2025, 252 projects across 74 countries were funded. The continents with the most projects were:

Africa – 73 (29%)

Asia – 41 (16.3%)

Europe – 101 (40%)

The Americas – 36 (14.3%)

Oceania – 1 (0.4%)

In 2025, the Holy See spent 404.5 million on the Pope’s universal mission; 41.2 million of this was allocated to support that mission.