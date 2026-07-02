Vatican Explains Consequences of Excommunication of Lefebvrists, Including Invalidity of Sacraments

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 07.02. 2026).- We present below the English translation of the Explanatory Note issued by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, explaining the consequences of the Decree of excommunication following the episcopal ordinations performed without a pontifical mandate on July 1 in Ecône, Switzerland.

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From the time of Saint Paul VI to the most recent discussions held at this Dicastery, numerous attempts to bring the adherents of the Movement founded by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre back into full communion with the Catholic Church, have proven fruitless.

This situation has been further aggravated by the recent episcopal consecrations performed without a pontifical mandate, against the will of the Holy Father, and in open violation of Canon Law. Therefore, this Dicastery, in the faithful exercise of the functions entrusted to it, deems it necessary to state that the said act has constituted the offense of schism, entailing the canonical consequences for the ordained ministers and lay faithful involved. Indeed, as was already declared in 1988, «such disobedience, which implies a practical rejection of the Roman Primacy— , constitutes a schismatic act» (cf. John Paul II, Apostolic Letter Ecclesia Dei, 3).

In this regard, from now on:

Sacred ministers belonging to the Priestly Society of St. Pius X are in a state of schism and must, therefore, be considered schismatics (cf. Ecclesia Dei, 5c; Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, Explanatory Note on the Excommunication for Schism Incurred by Adherents of the Movement of Bishop Marcel Lefebvre, August 24, 1996, 5–6), remaining subject to the excommunication prescribed by law (Canon 1364 § 1 CCL). Regarding the lay faithful, those who formally adhere to the Priestly Society of St. Pius X under the conditions established in the 1996 Explanatory Note of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts (cf. Ibid. 7), which remains in force and is adopted by this Dicastery, must be considered schismatics and excommunicated. Finally, the holy People of God are warned that the sacred ministers of the Society of Saint Pius X administer the sacraments illicitly, and that the sacrament of Penance administered by them and a marriage assisted by them are invalid.

The Church, as a solicitous Mother, will welcome with sincere affection and deep concern all those who wish to return to full communion. Apostolic Nuncios will make available the procedures that Ordinaries may use in the various cases.

Finally, all the faithful are exhorted to remain steadfast in communion with the Roman Pontiff, with the Bishops in communion with him, and with the whole Church (cf. Lumen Gentium, 22; Canon 751 CCL), and to refrain from participating in celebrations and activities promoted by the aforementioned Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X.

From the Palace of the Dicastery, July 2, 2026.