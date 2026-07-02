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Dicasteries, Documents

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, is scheduled to meet next week with Father Davide Pagliarani, Superior General of the SSPX Photo: Facebook

Vatican Releases Excommunication Decree Following Lefebvrists Episcopal Ordinations: Here Is What It Says

Decree of excommunication for the ordaining bishops and the men of the Society of Saint Pius X who have illicitly received ordination without the Pope’s authorization.

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julio 02, 2026 09:09Dicasteries, Documents
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(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 07.02. 2026).- One day after the episcopal ordinations performed without a papal mandate by the Society of Saint Pius X, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has released the decree of excommunication for the consecrating bishops and the individuals who illicitly received the sacrament. The decree bears the signature of Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández and the secretaries for the disciplinary and doctrinal sections of the Dicastery. Below is the English translation prepared by ZENIT.

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DECREE

Despite warnings addressed to the Superior General of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X, bishop Alfonso de Galarreta, by committing a schismatic act through the episcopal consecration of four priests without a papal mandate and against the will of the Supreme Pontiff, has incurred ipso facto the penalties provided for in Canons 1387 and 1364 §1 of the CCL 2021.

Consequently, I declare for all legal purposes that the aforementioned bishop Alfonso de Galarreta, as well as Pascal Schreiber, Michael Goldade, Michel Poinsinet de Sivry, and Marc nahappier, have incurred ipso facto a latae sententiae excommunication reserved to the Apostolic See.

I further declare that bishop Bernard Fellay, having participated directly in the liturgical celebration as a co-consecrator, and having thereby publicly adhered to the schismatic act, has incurred the latae sententiae excommunication provided for in Canon 1364 §1 of the CCL 2021.

Clergy and lay faithful are warned not to adhere to the schism of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X, as they would automatically incur the penalty of latae sententiae excommunication.

From the Palace of the Dicastery, July 2, 2026.

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julio 02, 2026 09:09Dicasteries, Documents
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