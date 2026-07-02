Macron will welcome the Pope amid a euthanasia law that is dividing France and being imposed by force

(ZENIT News / Paris, 07.02.2026).- France has taken another decisive step toward legalizing assisted suicide after the National Assembly approved a controversial end-of-life bill that has become one of the most divisive social reforms of President Emmanuel Macron’s term. The measure now returns to the Senate, but if the upper chamber rejects it once again—as it has twice before—the government plans to submit it for a final vote in the National Assembly on July 15, where its supporters are expected to secure its passage.

The latest vote, held on June 30, ended with 295 deputies in favor, 232 against and 35 abstentions, capping years of parliamentary debate that has generated more than 1,800 amendments since the proposal first emerged. Macron pledged to pursue legislation on assisted suicide during his successful 2022 re-election campaign, making the issue one of the defining ethical questions of his presidency.

Under the proposed law, assisted suicide would become available to adults suffering from a serious and incurable illness in an advanced or terminal stage, provided that a multidisciplinary medical team confirms the diagnosis, determines that the patient’s suffering cannot be adequately relieved and verifies that the request has been made freely and voluntarily. During parliamentary deliberations, psychological suffering alone was removed as a qualifying condition.

To prevent so-called «death tourism,» eligibility would be limited to French citizens and legal residents over the age of 18. In most cases, patients would administer the prescribed lethal substance themselves, while healthcare professionals could intervene only when the patient is physically incapable of doing so.

Although the bill seeks to establish legal safeguards, it has provoked intense opposition from religious leaders, medical professionals and many lawmakers who argue that the legislation fundamentally alters society’s understanding of medicine, care and human dignity.

The French Catholic bishops have consistently maintained that expanding access to high-quality palliative care offers a more humane response to end-of-life suffering than introducing physician-assisted death. Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris renewed that appeal following the parliamentary vote, arguing that «reason and fraternity» require a far greater national commitment to palliative care. Echoing earlier statements by the French Bishops’ Conference, he insisted that society needs «more help to live, not help to die.»

Archbishop Vincent Jordy of Tours, vice president of the Bishops’ Conference, has likewise warned that the debate extends well beyond legal reform. In his view, authorizing assisted suicide would represent a profound anthropological shift, transforming how society understands illness, dependence, suffering and death itself. He has urged lawmakers not to equate every proposed social change with genuine progress, observing that history contains many examples of innovations initially celebrated as advances but later recognized as harmful.

The bishops also encouraged Catholics across France to participate in a nationwide novena of prayer before the parliamentary vote, asking the Holy Spirit to enlighten consciences and strengthen respect for the dignity of every human life.

Outside Parliament, the controversy has mobilized thousands of demonstrators. A large pro-life rally took place in Paris on the eve of the vote after a court overturned an earlier administrative attempt to prohibit the gathering. Participants called for increased investment in palliative care rather than legalizing assisted suicide.

The legislation has also generated debate over conscientious objection. According to the version approved by the National Assembly, healthcare professionals who decline to participate may invoke a conscience clause but must refer patients to another practitioner willing to carry out the procedure. Critics argue that this referral obligation still implicates medical professionals in acts they consider morally unacceptable, while supporters contend that it balances freedom of conscience with patients’ legal rights.

The parliamentary process is not yet complete. Senators are scheduled to debate the bill beginning July 7. If they reject it for a third time, the French Constitution allows the National Assembly—the directly elected lower house—to have the final word. The decisive vote is expected on July 15.

The timing carries particular symbolic weight. Should the legislation ultimately become law, it would enter into force shortly before Pope Leo XIV’s anticipated state visit to France, ensuring that one of Europe’s most consequential bioethical debates will remain at the center of national and international attention.

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