Indian Government Orders an Audit of Christian Properties

(ZENIT News – Persecution.org / Maharashtra, India, 07.20.2026).- On July 8, the government of the Indian state of Maharashtra ordered a time-bound, statewide audit of land parcels owned by churches and Christian missionary organizations to identify illegal encroachments, disputed land titles, and unauthorized transfers dating back to the British era.

The announcement made by Maharashtra’s Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in the State Legislative Assembly said that the decision to conduct the audit was taken after an alleged 3 billion Indian rupees ($31 million) land fraud by a Christian organization was discovered in the state’s Nashik region.

As such, high-powered committees will examine all land records of Christian organizations and churches, including properties allocated for charitable purposes like schools and hospitals, within three months and submit an audit report to the government.

Community Anxiety

However, this sweeping review has heightened concerns among Christian communities. Representatives of Christians have linked the timing of the audit to a broader climate of intimidation, like disruptions at prayer meetings by right-wing groups, hate speeches, etc., which are on the rise in Maharashtra.

Christian leaders have said the audit coincides with Maharashtra’s approval of a contentious Freedom of Religion Bill (an anti-conversion law) in March this year, intensifying fears of systemic pressure on religious minorities in the state.

The audit order also comes against a backdrop of community pushback against atrocities against Christians. Just recently, Christian delegations under the banner of groups like “Mumbai for Peace” actively engaged with the Mumbai police commissioner, seeking protection from continuous harassment and misinformation campaigns.

Implications of Audit

The Maharashtra government stated that organizations with legally valid titles will not be penalized, but any encroachments or violations found will result in government action.

If disputed lands have already been developed or allocated for public infrastructure, the state plans to consult its legal department to determine the next steps.

The audit probe will review land records, leases, and ownership transfers dating back to the British era to detect illegal encroachments or disputed titles. The state’s stated goal is to reclaim or address irregularities on land originally intended for charitable purposes, like schools and hospitals.

But the revenue authorities have already targeted unauthorized church buildings and properties in the Dhule and Nandurbar belts of Maharashtra for demolition.

Christian leaders fear this trend could continue in the other parts of the state under the guise of the audit.

Christian leaders in other states ruled by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also now fearing that such an audit order could be passed and replicated in their states.

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