Mission
Hot Topics
Fulani Extremists Kill 25 Christians After Nigerian Army Ignores Early Warnings
Nicaragua: A Missing Bishop, a Report on Persecution of the Church, and a Dictator Who Announces There Will Be No More Elections
For the first time, a “practicing Catholic” has become the prime minister of the United Kingdom
Special “León XIV” Award for Sustainability Established: It Will Be Presented in Rome in October 2026
Indian Government Orders an Audit of Christian Properties
Gay man arrested for threatening to kill nuns and children at a Catholic school “just for fun”
A Comprehensive and Detailed Analysis of the Lefebvrites by a Former Member, Now a Catholic Priest in Vienna
Why did Jesus tell the parables of the wheat and the weeds, the mustard seed, and the yeast? Leo XIV answers
Questions about liturgy: Use of Stole Outside Mass
Sexuality and Mental Health in Seminaries: What a Major U.S. Study on Psychology and Sex Reveals
Persecuted Christians

Photo: Persecution.org

Indian Government Orders an Audit of Christian Properties

This sweeping review has heightened concerns among Christian communities. Representatives of Christians have linked the timing of the audit to a broader climate of intimidation, like disruptions at prayer meetings by right-wing groups, hate speeches, etc., which are on the rise in Maharashtra

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
julio 20, 2026 15:45Persecuted Christians
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News – Persecution.org / Maharashtra, India, 07.20.2026).- On July 8, the government of the Indian state of Maharashtra ordered a time-bound, statewide audit of land parcels owned by churches and Christian missionary organizations to identify illegal encroachments, disputed land titles, and unauthorized transfers dating back to the British era.

The announcement made by Maharashtra’s Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in the State Legislative Assembly said that the decision to conduct the audit was taken after an alleged 3 billion Indian rupees ($31 million) land fraud by a Christian organization was discovered in the state’s Nashik region.

As such, high-powered committees will examine all land records of Christian organizations and churches, including properties allocated for charitable purposes like schools and hospitals, within three months and submit an audit report to the government.

Community Anxiety

However, this sweeping review has heightened concerns among Christian communities. Representatives of Christians have linked the timing of the audit to a broader climate of intimidation, like disruptions at prayer meetings by right-wing groups, hate speeches, etc., which are on the rise in Maharashtra.

Christian leaders have said the audit coincides with Maharashtra’s approval of a contentious Freedom of Religion Bill (an anti-conversion law) in March this year, intensifying fears of systemic pressure on religious minorities in the state.

The audit order also comes against a backdrop of community pushback against atrocities against Christians. Just recently, Christian delegations under the banner of groups like “Mumbai for Peace” actively engaged with the Mumbai police commissioner, seeking protection from continuous harassment and misinformation campaigns.

Implications of Audit

The Maharashtra government stated that organizations with legally valid titles will not be penalized, but any encroachments or violations found will result in government action.

If disputed lands have already been developed or allocated for public infrastructure, the state plans to consult its legal department to determine the next steps.

The audit probe will review land records, leases, and ownership transfers dating back to the British era to detect illegal encroachments or disputed titles. The state’s stated goal is to reclaim or address irregularities on land originally intended for charitable purposes, like schools and hospitals.

But the revenue authorities have already targeted unauthorized church buildings and properties in the Dhule and Nandurbar belts of Maharashtra for demolition.

Christian leaders fear this trend could continue in the other parts of the state under the guise of the audit.

Christian leaders in other states ruled by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also now fearing that such an audit order could be passed and replicated in their states.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Publicaciones relacionadas:

Two orthodox Jews harass and spit on Catholic priest in Jerusalem USA: Youth ministry sues OR officials for stripping funding because of its faith 500 Attacks on U.S. Catholic Churches since May 2020 to 2025 Gay man arrested for threatening to kill nuns and children at a Catholic school “just for fun”
julio 20, 2026 15:45Persecuted Christians
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now