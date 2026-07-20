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The Medal seeks to honor those whose work demonstrates a holistic vision of sustainability Photo: Villanova University

Special “León XIV” Award for Sustainability Established: It Will Be Presented in Rome in October 2026

Created by Villanova University, the new international honor will recognize outstanding leadership in sustainability and integral human development. It will debut at the 2026 Villanova International Sustainability Conference in Rome and be presented by the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV.

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julio 20, 2026 15:53Persecuted Christians
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(ZENIT News / Rome, 07.20.2026).- Villanova University and its Office for Sustainability have  established the Pope Leo XIV Sustainability Medal, a new international honor that will recognize  individuals whose leadership has advanced sustainability, ecological responsibility, and integral  human development.

The Medal seeks to honor those whose work demonstrates a holistic vision of sustainability,  integrating care for the environment, social justice, concern for vulnerable populations, and  responsible stewardship of economic and natural resources. Distinct from secular awards, it  evaluates integral ecology over pure technical metrics, prioritizing the ethical mandate of caring  for the marginalized and bridging the gap between rigorous science and moral conviction.  Recipients may come from any field or discipline and will be selected based on their demonstrated  impact in advancing a more sustainable and equitable world.

The inaugural Pope Leo XIV Sustainability Medal will be presented by the Holy Father, Pope  Leo XIV, in Castel Gandolfo during the Villanova International Sustainability Conference:  Responding to the Cries of the Earth and the Poor, from October 12–15, 2026. The Conference  will bring together approximately 300 participants—including academics, researchers, Church  representatives, foundations, and public and private sector leaders—in a transdisciplinary forum  designed to move from dialogue to concrete, collaborative action. The inaugural Medal winner  will be announced in September 2026, ahead of the Conference and the official award ceremony  at Borgo Laudato Si’ in Castel Gandolfo.

“The Pope Leo XIV Sustainability Medal reflects a deeply held belief at Villanova University: that  care for our common home and care for one another are inseparable,” said Villanova University  President the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, OSA, PhD. “By recognizing leaders whose work advances  both environmental stewardship and the common good, we hope to inspire meaningful and lasting  impact in communities around the world.”

Villanova University, an Augustinian Catholic institution, shares a special connection with the  Holy Father. Pope Leo XIV, then Robert Prevost, earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics  from Villanova in 1977, and the University later awarded him an honorary Doctor of Humanities  degree in 2014.

The Medal has been established as a biennial permanent honor bestowed by Villanova University,  underscoring the institution’s enduring commitment to advancing global sustainability initiatives and fostering integral ecology. It will be presented as part of Villanova’s International  Sustainability Conference official program.

For the inaugural 2026 award, nominees were evaluated by a selection committee composed of  members of the University’s Sustainability Leadership Council, following a rigorous evaluation  process where candidates are scored against multi-dimensional sustainability criteria.

The launch of the Medal comes amid growing recognition that environmental and social challenges  are deeply interconnected. The award reflects a vision of sustainability that extends beyond  environmental protection alone, embracing the broader pursuit of human flourishing, social justice,  and long-term responsibility toward future generations.

The 2026 International Sustainability Conference will be hosted between the Patristicum in  Rome and Borgo Laudato Si’ in Castel Gandolfo. Hosting the conference in Rome places it at the  epicenter of Catholic social teaching and leverages Villanova’s unique institutional ties to the  Augustinian Order and the Vatican, bridging environmental science with global moral leadership.

The Conference is being developed in dialogue with several institutional partners, including the  Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the support of the Laudato Si’  Center for Higher Education, the Vatican institution established by Pope Francis to promote  integral ecological formation, sustainability education, and initiatives inspired by Laudato si’.

Cardinal Fabio Baggio, C.S., Director General of the Laudato Si’ Center for Higher Education,  welcomed the initiative, stating: “The Pope Leo XIV Medal for Sustainability honors individuals  whose lives bear witness to the inseparable bond between care for creation and the promotion of  human dignity, rooted in the light of our faith. By recognizing this extraordinary commitment, the  Medal celebrates leaders whose example inspires future generations to embrace an integral  ecology that responds with hope to both the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor.”

Grounded in Pope Francis’ writings in both Laudato Si’ and Laudate Deum, and in the teachings  of Pope Leo XIV in his call in Dilexi Te to care for the poor and marginalized, the 2026  International Sustainability Conference is framed by the growing convergence of ecological  degradation and social inequality. It aims to tackle this crisis by inviting researchers who  encourage new ways of thinking about sustainability in the sciences, philosophy, nursing, law,  business, engineering, the humanities and beyond.

Call for Papers and Registration Open

Registrations and academic submissions are open. Scholars, practitioners, and institutional leaders  are invited to contribute from any field related to sustainability, spanning both theory and practice.  Submissions can be made for lightning talks, poster presentations, or both.

Abstract submission deadline extended to July 31, 2026.

Authors should emphasize how their work contributes to positive impact in sustainability.  Multidisciplinary and transdisciplinary approaches are encouraged. Abstracts will be evaluated  based on rigor, originality, and clarity.

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