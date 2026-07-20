Gay man arrested for threatening to kill nuns and children at a Catholic school “just for fun”

(ZENIT News / Nebraska, 07.20.2026).- A violent online threat targeting Catholic schoolchildren, religious sisters and the family of Nebraska’s governor has reignited concerns about the anti-religious hostility and digital radicalization in the United States.

Nebraska authorities say a 32-year-old Omaha gay resident, Ean Halstead, is in custody after allegedly posting a message on social media threatening to carry out a mass shooting at Columbus Catholic Schools while specifically declaring his intention to kill several nuns and the children of Governor Jim Pillen.

According to investigators, the threatening message appeared on the school’s Facebook page on June 26 under the name «Bobby McGee.» Its language left little room for ambiguity, announcing plans to attack the Catholic school and murder members of the governor’s family «for fun.»

The Nebraska State Patrol immediately launched an investigation that ultimately led detectives to Halstead’s apartment in Omaha. He was initially arrested on June 29 following a confrontation with law enforcement officers and charged with obstructing a police officer and refusing to comply with a lawful order.

The investigation did not end there.

A forensic examination of electronic devices seized during a court-authorized search reportedly linked Halstead directly to the online threat. Investigators also alleged that evidence had been deliberately destroyed, leading to a second arrest on July 17. He now faces charges including terroristic threats and destruction of evidence.

Halstead remains in custody at the Douglas County Jail while the criminal case proceeds.

Authorities emphasized that the rapid investigation prevented any possibility of the threats escalating into violence.

Colonel Bryan Waugh, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, praised the coordinated work of investigators and partner agencies, stressing that threats against schools are treated with the highest level of seriousness. He described the investigation as an example of how preparation, interagency cooperation and rapid response can protect students, educators and local communities before violence occurs.

The alleged targets reveal that the threats were aimed not only at a school but also at two institutions that occupy a prominent place in public life: the Catholic Church and the family of Nebraska’s governor.

Jim Pillen, who has served as governor since 2023, is well known for speaking openly about his Catholic faith. Earlier this year he said that he could not fulfill the responsibilities of public office apart from his relationship with God, explaining that he begins each day praying to discern God’s will and regularly prays the Rosary. He and his wife, Suzanne, have four children.

Following the arrests, Dave Lopez, the governor’s chief of staff, thanked state investigators for acting swiftly to protect what he described as Nebraska’s First Family.

He also delivered a broader warning against political intimidation, stating that Nebraska has zero tolerance for political violence or threats directed at elected officials and their families. Heated political rhetoric, he added, can contribute to radicalization and must not be allowed to normalize intimidation or violence.

Although investigators have not publicly identified a political motive behind the alleged threats, the incident highlights a growing concern among law enforcement agencies throughout the United States: violent rhetoric posted online can rapidly evolve into genuine security risks, particularly when directed at schools, places of worship or public officials.

Catholic institutions have increasingly invested in security measures over the past decade, reflecting broader concerns about attacks on religious communities. While Catholic schools remain among the safest educational environments in the country, administrators have become more attentive to online threats, recognizing that digital platforms can provide early warning signs that deserve immediate investigation.

The case also illustrates how forensic technology has transformed criminal investigations. Even when individuals attempt to conceal their identities through pseudonyms or anonymous online accounts, digital evidence—including electronic devices, account activity and forensic analysis—often enables investigators to reconstruct the origin of threatening communications.

Local media have also reported that Halstead has a prior criminal history involving violent threats, including an earlier conviction related to threatening a former boyfriend and setting fire to his room. While those allegations remain separate from the present case, they form part of the broader background now under examination by prosecutors.

The legal process will determine Halstead’s guilt or innocence, and he remains entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in court.

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