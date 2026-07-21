Keiko Fujimori Visits the Peruvian Episcopate and Gets Involved in the Upcoming Visit of Pope Leo XIV to Peru

(ZENIT News / Lima, 07.20.2026).- On the Solemnity of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the leadership of the Peruvian Episcopal Conference (PEC) received a visit from the President-elect of the Republic of Peru, Keiko Fujimori Higuchi. She expressed the future Government’s willingness to coordinate with the Church on the necessary actions to ensure the success of the upcoming Apostolic Visit of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to Peru, scheduled for November of this year.

The meeting took place at the PEC headquarters and was led by Monsignor Carlos García Camader, Bishop of Lurín and President of the Peruvian Episcopal Conference.

Participants included Monsignor Luis Alberto Barrera Pacheco, Bishop of Callao, Apostolic Administrator of Huacho, and Second Vice President of the Episcopal Conference; Monsignor Guillermo Inca Pereda, Secretary General ad interim of the Episcopal Conference; and the Second Vice President-elect, Miguel Torres.

During the meeting, held in an atmosphere of cordiality, fraternal dialogue, and prayer, various topics of national interest were discussed, with special emphasis on preparations for the Holy Father’s visit to Peru, an event considered of great importance for the life of both the Church and the country.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the President-elect expressed her joy regarding the upcoming arrival of the Pope and reaffirmed the future Administration’s commitment to working jointly with the Church.

«We told her that the future Government places itself at their disposal to handle all coordination and ensure that this visit is extensive, successful, and, above all, reaches the greatest number of people,» stated Fujimori.

She also noted that the goal is for the Apostolic Visit to enable the Holy Father to meet with the largest possible number of the faithful and communities across the country, thereby strengthening his message of hope, unity, and closeness.

For his part, Monsignor Carlos García Camader highlighted the significance of the fact that one of the President-elect’s first institutional meetings took place with the Peruvian Episcopal Conference.

«We are moved that this first step and meeting is with the Church at the Episcopal Conference, the place where we Bishops gather to reflect on the country’s common good. We also place ourselves at the service of the work we do together, as Government and Church, to always seek the common good of our homeland,» he stated.

The President of the Episcopal Conference also emphasized the importance of strengthening collaborative efforts between State institutions and the Church for the benefit of all Peruvians, especially in the context of the Holy Father’s upcoming visit.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the President-elect received a blessing from the members of the Peruvian Episcopal Conference’s leadership, who entrusted her future Administration to God and offered prayers for the well-being, unity, and progress of Peru.