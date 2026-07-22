Holy See Issues Statement on Current Status of Proceedings Against Ex-Jesuit Amidst Fabricated Reports Regarding the Rupnik Case

(ZENIT News / Rome, 07.22. 2026).- Following the publication of false information and the amplification of rumors, such as those appearing on the Messa in Latino blog, The Pillar, and LifeSiteNews, regarding the case of Marko Ivan Rupnik (the former Jesuit accused of sexual abuse and abuses of power and conscience), the Holy See Press Office issued a statement on Wednesday, July 22.

The statement reiterates that «reports regarding the judges’ deliberations in the case of the Reverend Marko Ivan Rupnik are entirely baseless: the evaluation of the case is still ongoing, and the tribunal is examining documentation from the involved dioceses, the Jesuits, interested parties, and the press.» It clarifies that «during the proceedings, as in any judicial process, information regarding ongoing activities cannot be shared, out of respect for the process itself and to avoid prejudicing any of the individuals involved, as has occurred in recent days. If the tribunal deems it necessary to obtain further information, it will be responsible for taking the necessary steps to secure it.»

Finally, the Vatican Press Office states: «This canonical penal process is judicial in nature and, as previously announced, does not provide for a statute of limitations on the offenses; it can serve as a guide regarding guilt or innocence under Canon Law.» It concludes: «Canon Law can adjudicate and impose sanctions in matters concerning the internal life of the Church, whereas the Reverend Marko Ivan Rupnik remains subject to the laws of the countries where the offenses were committed, independently of ecclesiastical authority.»