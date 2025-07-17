U.S. Catholic priests write to Pope asking for just canonical process when they receive accusations

(ZENIT News / Washington, 07.17.2025).- A growing chorus of Catholic priests across the United States is raising concerns over what they see as a widening gap between Church law and its implementation, particularly regarding the treatment of clergy accused of misconduct. The tension centers on whether canon law is being applied consistently and fairly—or selectively bypassed in the name of institutional transparency.

At the heart of the matter is the Association of U.S. Catholic Priests (AUSCP), a national group of clergy formed in 2011. This year, the AUSCP has taken the unusual step of appealing directly to the Vatican, urging the Holy See to reinforce adherence to due process and canonical protections for priests. Their request was framed not as a resistance to accountability, but as a plea for justice—especially for clergy they say are often sidelined or publicly shamed before any wrongdoing is proven.

Their recent report, circulated among Church leaders and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, outlines a pattern in which accused priests are frequently suspended, named publicly, or otherwise penalized before an investigation concludes—sometimes even without sufficient preliminary evidence. The group contends that these actions not only violate the spirit of canon law, but inflict lasting damage on innocent men and erode trust within the Church.

“It’s not about shielding the guilty,” said Father Jim Musumeci, one of the report’s authors. “It’s about making sure the innocent are not preemptively condemned in the process.”

This appeal revives an old but unresolved debate within Catholic circles: how to balance the Church’s duty to protect the vulnerable with its obligation to uphold justice for the accused. Canon law affirms the presumption of innocence, requiring that any disciplinary action be preceded by a formal process. Yet the desire to respond swiftly and decisively to claims of sexual abuse—especially in the wake of scandals exposed by investigative journalists and survivors—has led some dioceses to publish the names of accused priests well before investigations are complete.

That practice came under renewed scrutiny earlier this year when the Vatican’s Dicastery for Legislative Texts cautioned against releasing names unless a priest poses an immediate danger to others. The letter argued that unproven accusations can severely harm a cleric’s reputation, particularly when the charges are never substantiated or when the accused has died and cannot respond.

The Pope himself has echoed this sentiment. In 2019, Francis warned that the rush to publish names could violate both canonical and natural law, stating that lists of accused priests should only be disclosed after a thorough investigation and formal judgment.

Still, not all within the Church agree. Terence McKiernan, founder of BishopAccountability.org, believes public disclosure remains essential—both for survivors seeking recognition and for the Church to maintain credibility. “Removing these lists would not only fail survivors, it would hinder the Church’s own healing,” he said.

Recent actions by Church institutions illustrate this divide. The Legionaries of Christ revised their list of accused clergy in North America, excluding members not legally convicted. Meanwhile, Bishop John Brungardt of Kansas retracted a list of alleged abusers in his diocese, citing canon law principles. Ironically, Brungardt himself was once accused and later cleared of abuse charges—highlighting just how fraught and personal the issue has become, even for senior Church figures.

The numbers further complicate the picture. While a Georgetown University-linked research center reports that over 80 percent of clergy abuse allegations since 2004 were deemed credible, recent data from the U.S. bishops’ own committee suggests that nearly half of the 902 new claims in the past year were either unfounded or impossible to prove. More than a third of these cases remain unresolved, reflecting the protracted pace of ecclesial investigations.

Some canonists argue that this ambiguity reinforces the need for caution. “Administrative measures, such as temporarily limiting ministry, are not meant to be punitive,” said Father Michael Sullivan, a canon lawyer. “But they often feel like punishment—especially when the distinction isn’t made clear to the priest involved.”

Fear of false accusation is now common among clergy. A 2022 study from The Catholic University of America found that 82 percent of priests worry about being falsely accused. Though statistically rare, false claims are psychologically devastating and professionally damaging.

The issue of justice for the accused has long simmered beneath the surface of the Church’s broader reckoning with abuse. As far back as 2004, influential Catholic thinkers like sociologist and priest Andrew Greeley and Cardinal Avery Dulles warned that the push for institutional credibility could trample the rights of the clergy. Dulles, in particular, cautioned against the “zero tolerance” measures enshrined in the 2002 Dallas Charter, urging bishops to remember that even as they protect children, they must also avoid sacrificing the innocent.

Today, the same caution rings out in a new context, as groups like the AUSCP advocate for reform—not to defend wrongdoing, but to ensure the Church doesn’t betray its own legal and moral standards in pursuit of public reassurance.

The Vatican, for its part, appears increasingly aware of this tension. Its recent guidance asks bishops not only to act decisively in response to abuse, but also to ensure that such action is rooted in due process, transparency, and restraint. Whether local dioceses will heed this counsel remains to be seen.

For now, the conversation continues—one that tests the Church’s capacity to hold both justice and mercy in equal measure.

