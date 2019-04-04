No “Historical Speech” on Homosexuality Is Planned

There is no “historical speech” on homosexuality on Pope Francis’ agenda, affirmed Alessandro Gisotti, Director “ad interim” of the Holy See Press Office, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in a statement in four languages (French, English, Italian and Spanish), in response to journalists’ questions.

“Regarding what has been written by several news organizations,” Gisotti “categorically” denied that the Holy Father will deliver a ‘historical speech’ on the topic of homosexuality.”

