The Pope’s Health on Wednesday, March 12, Makes Him Spend The Anniversary of His Election in Hospital

For the first time in 12 years, Pope Francis will spend the anniversary of his election hospitalized.

(ZENIT News / Rome, 12.03.2025).- On the eve of the 12th anniversary of his election as the 266 Pope of the Catholic Church, the Holy See Press Office reported that «The Holy Father’s clinical condition, despite the complexity of the overall picture, remained stable.»

This information confirms a tendency, which now reaches eight days, after the Pontiff’s last crisis in hospital. It was corroborated  that «The chest X-ray performed yesterday [Tuesday, March 11] radiologically confirmed the improvements recorded in the previous days.» However, the Pope «continues to receive high-flow oxygen therapy during the day and non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night.» 

On Wednesday morning, March 12, after following the Spiritual Exercises via remote connection with Paul VI Hall, the Holy Father “received the Eucharist, dedicated himself to prayer and then to motor physiotherapy. In the afternoon, after following the Curia’s Spiritual Exercises, he continued with prayer, rest and respiratory physiotherapy.” For the first time in 12 years, Pope Francis will spend the anniversary of his election hospitalized.

