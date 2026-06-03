Vatican City Extends St. Peter’s Basilica Opening Hours for Summer 2026 Amid Increased Visitor Influx

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.03, 2026) – Starting June 1, 2026, St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City will have new opening hours, valid every day. This was announced by the Vatican Basilica’s Communications Office at the start of the month with the highest visitor influx due to the summer season.

The Basilica will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Last entry will be at 7:15 p.m., subject to visitor volume and security wait times. However, access is only permitted with a guide from 9:30 a.m. onwards, as before that time it is reserved for worship and personal prayer.

Since the end of the pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of visitors to Rome and Vatican City. In October 2025, a peak of over 100,000 visitors was reached in a single day. According to data provided by St. Peter’s Basilica itself, the Basilica receives an average of 12 million visitors each year, which is equivalent to about 33,000 people per day.

Since 2025, in the context of the Ordinary Holy Year, the Basilica’s team implemented a new paid access service with reservations. However, those who queued regularly were able to enter the Basilica in less time than those who had paid to reserve a time slot.

In this context, we take this opportunity to remind our benefactors that, should they come to Rome, the Agency’s Editorial Director will be available to give them a guided tour of St. Peter’s Basilica, as a gesture of gratitude for their support in maintaining the News Agency.