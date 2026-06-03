Mission
Hot Topics
Reflections by Leo XIV on certain elements that constitute the sacred liturgy, such as rite, sign, and symbol
Threats of Islamist attacks come to light during Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Spain
Vatican City Extends St. Peter’s Basilica Opening Hours for Summer 2026 Amid Increased Visitor Influx
From Vatican Radio to Renewable Energy: Leo XIV Advances an Ambitious Plan for an Energy-Independent Vatican
Before the Pope’s arrival: a survey reveals the popularity of Pope Leo XIV, as well as the expectations and topics of interest among those who will welcome him in Spain
Attempt to undermine the sacrament of confession fails in the French Parliament
Radio Maria England relaunches as Radio Maria United Kingdom
Mexican, a woman, a layperson, and former president of EWTN: this is the woman Pope Leo XIV chose as the first prefect of the Dicastery for Communication
India: 180 Christian Families Denied Water, Economic Rights in Chhattisgarh
The ecclesiastical hitchhiking of Russian priests
Vatican City

Vatican City Photo: Basilica de San Pedro Web

Vatican City Extends St. Peter’s Basilica Opening Hours for Summer 2026 Amid Increased Visitor Influx

Opening Hours: from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
junio 03, 2026 16:53Vatican City
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.03, 2026) – Starting June 1, 2026, St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City will have new opening hours, valid every day. This was announced by the Vatican Basilica’s Communications Office at the start of the month with the highest visitor influx due to the summer season.

The Basilica will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Last entry will be at 7:15 p.m., subject to visitor volume and security wait times. However, access is only permitted with a guide from 9:30 a.m. onwards, as before that time it is reserved for worship and personal prayer.

Since the end of the pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of visitors to Rome and Vatican City. In October 2025, a peak of over 100,000 visitors was reached in a single day. According to data provided by St. Peter’s Basilica itself, the Basilica receives an average of 12 million visitors each year, which is equivalent to about 33,000 people per day.

Since 2025, in the context of the Ordinary Holy Year, the Basilica’s team implemented a new paid access service with reservations. However, those who queued regularly were able to enter the Basilica in less time than those who had paid to reserve a time slot.

In this context, we take this opportunity to remind our benefactors that, should they come to Rome, the Agency’s Editorial Director will be available to give them a guided tour of St. Peter’s Basilica, as a gesture of gratitude for their support in maintaining the News Agency.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Publicaciones relacionadas:

“Let Us Do All that Is Humanly Possible to Put An End to War,” Pope’s Address to The World Jewish Congress Benedict XVI: My Spiritual Testament. Full Text in English Pope Francis wished to receive in the Vatican the families of the victims who lost their lives during the explosionsPope to Lebanese after 4 years of explosion: “with you I ask for truth and justice, which have not yet arrived” United States to Exhibit Largest Collection of Vatican Treasures Outside Europe
junio 03, 2026 16:53Vatican City
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now