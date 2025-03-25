Mission
Hot Topics
“Julia”, Rome Capital’s new virtual assistant for Jubilee pilgrims
Vatican and Airbnb agreement to welcome visitors for 2025 Jubilee
500 Missionaries of Mercy disemb500 Missionaries of Mercy disembark in Rome for Jubilee 2025ark in Rome for Jubilee 2025
Organizational Leadership: Marian University Launches Innovative Online Doctorate Program
How to screen-proof your kids for Lent
Questions about liturgy: Tinkering With the Divine Praises
Abortionists “Catholics for a Free Choice” jeopardize their UN status by launching attack on Vatican
U.S. Refuses to Join Declaration at UN Commission on Women
U.S. Takes Strong Stand on Gender Ideology at UN Panel
This is how the Pope almost died twice (as told by the doctor who treated him)
Persecuted Christians

Photo: ACN

Two More Catholic Priests Are Abducted in Nigeria

According to information gathered by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), Father Stephen Echezona was kidnapped on Saturday, March 22, in the diocese of Akwa, Ambara State, while at a gas station buying fuel. Just 24 hours later, the diocese of Owerri announced the abduction of Father John Ubaechu, kidnapped while driving on a road of Imo State.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
marzo 25, 2025 06:25Persecuted Christians
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Nigeria, 25.03.2025).- Two more Catholic priests were abducted over the weekend in Nigeria, aggravating a first quarter of the year, which has become nefarious in regard to the safety of God’s ministers. According to information gathered by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), Father Stephen Echezona was kidnapped on Saturday, March 22, in the Akwa diocese, Ambara State, while at a gas station buying fuel. Just 24 hours later, the Owerri diocese announced the abduction of Father John Ubaechu, kidnapped while driving on a road of Imo. State. 

With these two additional cases, the number of religious men kidnapped in Nigeria,  since the beginning of 2025, rises to 12, two of whom – Father Sylvester Okechukwu and seminarian Andrew Peter – were murdered by their captors. In the same period in 2024, the total number of kidnapped religious was three, with no deaths. In 2023 there were two abductions with one murder, and in 2022 there were seven with one murder. This makes the first quarter of 2025 the worst since ACN began to compile data about kidnapped priests and seminarians, murdered or arrested worldwide. In addition to these 12 cases, there are still three priests, abducted in previous years, who have never been released or declared dead. 

Some attacks against the clergy are motivated by aversion to. Christianity, but many of the abductions are carried out by criminals seeking money by demanding ransoms. It’s the case of two priests recently abducted in Yola. Seven of the 12 abductions registered up to now in 2025, have taken place in the South of the country, which is predominantly Christian, whereas the five remaining kidnappings happened in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, which is more unstable. Of the two murders, one took place in the South and the other in the Middle Belt. 

The Nigerian Bishops have tirelessly requested the Authorities to improve the country’s security conditions for the good of all the people, constantly appealing to the faithful not to seek justice on their own. ACN echoes these appeals and confirms its commitment to support Nigeria’s suffering Church.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
marzo 25, 2025 06:25Persecuted Christians
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now