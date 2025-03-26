“Julia”, Rome Capital’s new virtual assistant for Jubilee pilgrims

(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.26.2025).- Navigating Rome just got easier with the launch of «Julia», a new virtual assistant designed to help residents, tourists, and pilgrims access essential services. Available since March 7 through a dedicated website and mobile app, «Julia» aims to simplify everyday life by providing real-time information, streamlining administrative processes, and enhancing the experience of those visiting the Eternal City.

Developed by the Municipality of Rome Capital, this digital platform offers a wide range of services, from managing bureaucratic procedures to finding the best transportation options. The system can be accessed at https://julia.comune.roma.it/en/ and is expected to play a key role during the Jubilee, offering crucial support for pilgrims arriving from all over the world.

A Smart Guide for Pilgrims and Tourists

With millions expected to visit Rome for the Jubilee, «Julia» serves as a comprehensive digital guide, providing practical assistance tailored to the needs of pilgrims. Users can access real-time updates on public transportation, including bus and train schedules, airport information, and taxi fares. The assistant also helps visitors find accommodations, locate nearby restaurants based on budget and cuisine preferences, and identify water fountains, restrooms, and information points across the city.

For those eager to explore Rome’s cultural heritage, «Julia» offers details on museums, exhibitions, and special events, along with the official schedule of religious celebrations for the Holy Year. Additionally, it provides health-related information, such as pharmacy locations, emergency room wait times, and civil protection alerts.

Digital Solutions for Rome’s Citizens

Beyond assisting visitors, «Julia» is also transforming how local residents interact with municipal services. Citizens can handle administrative paperwork online, track the status of their requests, and receive notifications about deadlines and new regulations. The platform also provides guides and virtual assistance to navigate bureaucratic procedures more efficiently, reducing the need for in-person visits to government offices.

Towards a Smarter, More Accessible Rome

By integrating artificial intelligence and digital services, «Julia» represents a significant step toward making Rome a more connected and accessible city. Its intuitive design ensures that users—whether lifelong residents or first-time visitors—can find the information they need quickly and efficiently.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.