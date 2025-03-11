Pope’s health as of Tuesday, March 11: Pope is doing spiritual exercises from hospital

(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.11.2025).- Although on Tuesday, March 11, the Holy See Press Room did not issue an official statement on the Pope’s state of health it did report that he “continued with prescribed therapies and high-flow oxygenation during the day with the use of nasals.”

It also acknowledged that the Pope’s health condition “appears stable and improving slightly.” It also acknowledged that “Although the prognosis has been raised, for the doctors the clinical picture remains complex”.

On the morning of Tuesday 11, the Pope received the Eucharist. Continuing with his desire to participate by remote connection in the Lenten retreat that takes place in Vatican City, “He has not received visitors to devote himself to prayer and spiritual exercises”, which “have also been followed by videoconference this afternoon”.

A new official medical bulletin is scheduled for Wednesday, March 12. However, “tomorrow there will be no catechesis because the general audience was not scheduled due to the spiritual exercises.

