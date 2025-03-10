Pope’s health as of Monday, March 10: Pope’s improvements consolidated

(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.10.2025).- The Vatican has reported further improvements in Pope Francis’ health, stating that his condition remains stable and the positive progress observed in recent days has been reinforced. This latest medical update, released on the evening of Monday, March 10, indicates a turning point in the pontiff’s recovery.

According to the statement, clinical assessments and blood tests confirm that the Pope is responding well to his treatment. As a result, doctors have decided to «dissolve the prognosis»—a phrase that suggests the initial medical outlook no longer applies due to new developments. While this signals optimism, the Holy See’s press office urges caution, emphasizing that the Pope’s recovery is not yet complete.

Hospitalization to Continue Despite Progress

Despite the encouraging medical indicators, Pope Francis will remain hospitalized for several more days. The statement highlights the complexity of his condition, particularly given the severity of the infection he faced upon admission. Although the Pope is out of immediate danger, ongoing medical supervision and treatment remain necessary.

Pope Remains Spiritually Engaged Amid Recovery

Even as he undergoes medical treatment, Pope Francis has continued his spiritual commitments. On Monday morning, he participated remotely in the Lenten Spiritual Exercises, connecting via video with the gathering in the Paul VI Hall. Later, he received the Eucharist and spent time in private prayer at the chapel within his hospital residence.

In the afternoon, he rejoined the Spiritual Exercises via video, balancing moments of prayer with periods of rest throughout the day.

A Delicate But Hopeful Recovery

While the Vatican acknowledges the Pope’s improving condition, it also stresses the need for patience. The infection that led to his hospitalization is not yet fully resolved, and his overall clinical situation remains complex.

The Holy See’s cautious optimism reflects a delicate balance: hope for the Pope’s continued recovery, tempered by the recognition that he is still undergoing intensive treatment. His eventual discharge, though likely approaching, will depend on sustained medical progress in the coming days.

