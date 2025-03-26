500 Missionaries of Mercy disemb500 Missionaries of Mercy disembark in Rome for Jubilee 2025ark in Rome for Jubilee 2025

(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.26.2025).- From March 28 to 30, hundreds of Missionaries of Mercy from across the world will convene in Rome for a special Jubilee gathering, marking the sixth major event of the Holy Year. More than 500 missionaries, along with their companions and family members, are expected to participate, representing nations from every continent, including the United States, Italy, Brazil, Poland, Mexico, India, and Ukraine. Though Pope Francis will not be present, he will send a written message to the attendees.

The Missionaries of Mercy, a group of priests granted a unique ministry to administer the Sacrament of Reconciliation with special faculties, were first instituted by Pope Francis during the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy in 2015. Their mission has continued to expand, and today, 1,258 priests around the world serve in this role, offering a tangible sign of the Church’s pastoral care and commitment to the boundless mercy of God.

The event will commence on Friday, March 28, with a prayer gathering in the Paul VI Hall, setting the stage for the Fourth World Meeting of Missionaries of Mercy. Organized by the Dicastery for Evangelization, this biennial international conference will focus on the theme *“Forgiveness as a Source of Hope”*, particularly fitting in the context of the Jubilee Year.

The morning sessions will feature a theological reflection introduced by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery, followed by practical guidelines for pastoral care in the afternoon. Later that day, the Missionaries will participate in a special edition of the initiative “24 Hours for the Lord” at the Basilica of Sant’Andrea della Valle—a penitential celebration that Pope Francis has encouraged since 2013 to highlight the importance of the Sacrament of Reconciliation. The theme chosen for this year, “You Are My Hope” (Psalm 71:5), aims to renew the centrality of confession in the life of the Church.

This celebration of mercy will not be limited to Rome. Catholic communities worldwide are invited to participate in “24 Hours for the Lord” on March 28 and 29. Parishes and dioceses can access resources for organizing their own local celebrations via the Dicastery’s website.

On Saturday, March 29, the Missionaries will embark on a pilgrimage to the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica, a symbolic act of spiritual renewal. They will then gather for the Rosary in the Lourdes Grotto within the Vatican Gardens, a moment of prayerful reflection amid the serene surroundings.

The culmination of the Jubilee gathering will take place on Sunday, March 30, with a solemn Mass presided over by Archbishop Fisichella at the Basilica of Sant’Andrea della Valle. This final liturgical celebration will bring together the missionaries in a spirit of gratitude and renewed commitment to their mission.

As a fitting conclusion to the weekend, the Jubilee event will also offer a cultural tribute on Sunday afternoon: a special concert in honor of Pope Francis. The fifth performance in the “Jubilee is Culture” festival series, the concert will feature “Missa Papae Francisci”, a symphonic composition dedicated to the Pope and a tribute to the late composer Ennio Morricone. The performance, conducted by Maestro Gabriele Bonolis, will take place at the Church of Santi Ambrogio e Carlo al Corso, featuring the Roma Sinfonietta Orchestra and two distinguished choirs.

Through a combination of theological reflection, liturgical celebration, and artistic expression, the Jubilee for the Missionaries of Mercy will serve as a profound moment of renewal for those who have dedicated their priestly ministry to embodying and extending God’s forgiveness. As they return to their respective countries, they will carry with them not only the Pope’s message but also a strengthened commitment to making mercy a living reality in the Church and the world.

