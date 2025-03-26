Mission
Hot Topics
“Julia”, Rome Capital’s new virtual assistant for Jubilee pilgrims
Vatican and Airbnb agreement to welcome visitors for 2025 Jubilee
500 Missionaries of Mercy disemb500 Missionaries of Mercy disembark in Rome for Jubilee 2025ark in Rome for Jubilee 2025
Organizational Leadership: Marian University Launches Innovative Online Doctorate Program
How to screen-proof your kids for Lent
Questions about liturgy: Tinkering With the Divine Praises
Abortionists “Catholics for a Free Choice” jeopardize their UN status by launching attack on Vatican
U.S. Refuses to Join Declaration at UN Commission on Women
U.S. Takes Strong Stand on Gender Ideology at UN Panel
This is how the Pope almost died twice (as told by the doctor who treated him)
Local Church, Young People

new Online Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Organizational Leadership Photo: Screenshot

Organizational Leadership: Marian University Launches Innovative Online Doctorate Program

This flexible, research-driven program prepares professionals for executive and high-impact leadership roles across diverse industries, including education, healthcare, technology, business, government, and faith-based organizations

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
marzo 26, 2025 18:07Local Church, Young People
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Indianapolis, 03.26.2025).- Marian University is proud to introduce its new Online Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Organizational Leadership, a dynamic program designed for working professionals eager to lead boldly, navigate complex challenges, and facilitate meaningful change in their organizations and communities.

This flexible, research-driven program prepares professionals for executive and high-impact leadership roles across diverse industries, including education, healthcare, technology, business, government, and faith-based organizations. With a one-week, on-campus intensive course each summer and online courses the rest of the year, students can earn their doctorate without pausing their careers or personal commitments—learning from anywhere while engaging in a rigorous curriculum designed to fit their schedules.

Porsche Chisley, a graduate of the program, notes, “Marian University’s doctoral program transformed my understanding of effective leadership. Through this journey, I’ve deepened my ability to lead with wisdom and integrity, becoming a more trusted and impactful authority figure. The learning never stops, and I am continuously growing because of it. I am forever grateful for this experience and wholeheartedly recommend it to others whenever I can.”

At a time when models of leadership are often ineffective, the Marian Doctor of Organizational Leadership program is built on a different approach: the Adaptive Leadership framework. Graduates will be equipped to mobilize others, lead complex systems, and facilitate transformational change with confidence and expertise. Whether pursuing executive leadership, nonprofit management, policy development, or educational administration, students will gain the tools to make an impact locally, nationally, and beyond.

Applications for the program are due April 1Click here for more information.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
marzo 26, 2025 18:07Local Church, Young People
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now