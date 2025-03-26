Organizational Leadership: Marian University Launches Innovative Online Doctorate Program

(ZENIT News / Indianapolis, 03.26.2025).- Marian University is proud to introduce its new Online Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Organizational Leadership, a dynamic program designed for working professionals eager to lead boldly, navigate complex challenges, and facilitate meaningful change in their organizations and communities.

This flexible, research-driven program prepares professionals for executive and high-impact leadership roles across diverse industries, including education, healthcare, technology, business, government, and faith-based organizations. With a one-week, on-campus intensive course each summer and online courses the rest of the year, students can earn their doctorate without pausing their careers or personal commitments—learning from anywhere while engaging in a rigorous curriculum designed to fit their schedules.

Porsche Chisley, a graduate of the program, notes, “Marian University’s doctoral program transformed my understanding of effective leadership. Through this journey, I’ve deepened my ability to lead with wisdom and integrity, becoming a more trusted and impactful authority figure. The learning never stops, and I am continuously growing because of it. I am forever grateful for this experience and wholeheartedly recommend it to others whenever I can.”

At a time when models of leadership are often ineffective, the Marian Doctor of Organizational Leadership program is built on a different approach: the Adaptive Leadership framework. Graduates will be equipped to mobilize others, lead complex systems, and facilitate transformational change with confidence and expertise. Whether pursuing executive leadership, nonprofit management, policy development, or educational administration, students will gain the tools to make an impact locally, nationally, and beyond.

Applications for the program are due April 1. Click here for more information.

