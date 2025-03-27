Cardinal Parolin gives details on Pope in Vatican and raises juncture for new form of government

(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.27.2025).- As Holy Week approaches, the Vatican remains uncertain about Pope Francis’ ability to preside over key liturgical events, given his ongoing recovery from a serious respiratory infection. Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin acknowledged that the pontiff might not be able to govern the Church as he once did, suggesting that alternative ways to fulfill his role will need to be considered.

Speaking on March 27 at an event in Sacrofano, near Rome, Parolin shared that he continuously receives messages from people praying for the pope’s full recovery. «Perhaps he won’t be able to work as before, and in that case, we must find different ways for him to continue leading the Church,» he said.

Since his release from the hospital on March 23, Pope Francis has remained secluded in the Vatican, avoiding public engagements. «He is resting, he is not seeing anyone, and as far as I know, he has no scheduled audiences,» Parolin confirmed. The emphasis, he stressed, is on allowing the pope the necessary time to heal. «The only solution is to remain calm and refrain from any public activity for now.»

Despite the pope’s health concerns, the Vatican has yet to clarify how the Holy Week liturgies will be conducted. The official schedule has been published, but no presiding clergy have been named, leaving open the possibility that Francis may not participate in person. Vatican insiders suggest that a contingency plan is being developed, possibly involving multiple cardinals leading different ceremonies in his place.

Parolin acknowledged the uncertainty, stating, «We will see whether the pope can preside over the celebrations or if he will delegate certain cardinals to act on his behalf.» Given medical recommendations for at least two months of convalescence, a more extended period of reduced activity for the pontiff seems likely.

At 88, Pope Francis has faced increasing health struggles in recent years, including surgeries and hospitalizations. His latest bout with bilateral pneumonia has raised questions about his long-term ability to maintain the demanding responsibilities of the papacy. While he has dismissed past speculation about resignation, the evolving situation may require adjustments in how he exercises his leadership.

The Vatican has historically navigated periods of papal illness with discretion, often relying on the College of Cardinals to support governance. If Pope Francis’ condition limits his activities for an extended period, similar measures could be implemented.

Beyond concerns about the pope’s health, Cardinal Parolin also addressed international conflicts, reiterating the Vatican’s stance on Ukraine and Gaza. He urged negotiations «without preconditions» to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for diplomatic solutions.

Regarding Gaza, he called for restraint from both Hamas and Israel, arguing that neither side has shown the necessary moderation to pursue peace. «I believe both parties must exercise great restraint—something that has been lacking from both Hamas and the Israeli side,» he remarked.

