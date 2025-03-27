Cardinal of Jerusalem: “I don’t know how we are still standing; the situation is against us”

(ZENIT News / Jerusalem, international city, 03.27.2025).- As global attention remains fixed on Gaza, the situation in the West Bank has deteriorated, with Christian leaders warning of increasing restrictions, land annexations (by Jews), and widespread displacement. Despite the brief ceasefire in Gaza, the West Bank has seen a surge in military Israelis operations, checkpoints, and escalating hardship for its Palestinian population.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, described the worsening reality on the ground. «When the ceasefire in Gaza began, operations in the West Bank intensified,» he told a delegation from Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) in Jerusalem. «Hundreds of new checkpoints were set up, particularly in places like Jenin, making life even more difficult for residents.»

A Ceasefire That Brought No Relief

While a temporary truce in Gaza offered a momentary pause in hostilities, it did little to ease tensions elsewhere. Father Louis Salman, responsible for youth ministry in the region, painted a bleak picture of daily life in the West Bank. «For us, the ceasefire made things even worse,» he said.

Movement restrictions have become even tighter, leaving people feeling trapped and isolated. Roads that once took two hours to navigate now take four, making even basic travel a challenge. Father Louis attributes these measures to heightened security concerns following prisoner exchanges.

Meanwhile, thousands have been forcibly displaced. Sami El-Yousef, executive director of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, reported that around 16,000 people have been expelled from refugee camps in Jenin, with their homes and infrastructure reduced to rubble. «They have nowhere to return to,» he stated.

Beyond the human toll, El-Yousef also highlighted the increasing fragmentation of the West Bank. «With 185 gates and over 900 checkpoints, the territory is more divided than ever,» he said. «Yet, due to the events in Gaza, this situation receives little international attention.»

Despite the dire circumstances, Christian leaders stress that their faith community has remained resilient. «I don’t know how we are still standing—the tide is against us,» admitted El-Yousef. However, he emphasized that the Church has emerged stronger in its mission.

«As a Church, we feel more united than we did a year and a half ago,» he said. «We have maintained our services, expanded them in certain areas, and continued supporting those most affected by the war in both Gaza and the West Bank. We are also preparing to be even more effective in our assistance once the war is over.»

One notable achievement has been securing food supplies for Gaza. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem managed to ensure a steady flow of fresh fruits and vegetables to the territory—not just for the small Christian population but for the broader community in need.

«Even today, people talk about how the Church stood by them,» El-Yousef said. «Following the Patriarch’s vision, we demonstrated generosity to our neighbors. We are very proud of what we achieved during this period.»

The ongoing humanitarian efforts have been made possible, in part, by international support. The ACN Foundation has played a crucial role in sustaining relief efforts, not only through financial aid but also by offering moral encouragement to local Christians.

«The past year and a half has reinforced what we already knew,» El-Yousef concluded. «We are not alone. We have friends around the world who support us—not just with resources, but with solidarity and prayers.»

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.