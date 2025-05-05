10th General Congregation of Cardinals: profile of the new Pope, canon law and challenges the topics discussed

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.05.2025).- On the morning of Monday, May 5, the tenth meeting of the Cardinals was held. The meeting began promptly at 9:00 a.m. with a moment of shared prayer.

It was attended by 179 Cardinals, of whom 132 were electors.

During the session there were 26 contributions, relating to topics central to the life and the mission of the Church today.

There were reflections on canon law and the role of Vatican City State, but above all the focus was on the missionary nature of the Church: a Church that must not withdraw into herself, but rather accompany every man and women towards the living experience of the mystery of God.

Mention was made of the fundamental role of Caritas, called not only to provide relief, but also to defend the poor, bearing witness to the justice of the Gospel.

One speaker strongly emphasized the presence of so many journalists during these days, as a sign that the Gospel retains all its power of meaning even in today’s world: a presence that is also a responsibility.

Some evoked Pope Francis’ touching prayer during the days of Covid, remembering it as a door open to hope in a time of fear.

The profile of the future Pope was also discussed: a figure who must be present, close, capable of being a bridge and a guide, of favouring access to communion for a disoriented humanity marked by the crisis of the world order; a shepherd close to the real life of the people.

Many challenges were mentioned: the transmission of faith, care for creation, war and the fragmentation of the world. Strong concern was expressed about divisions within the Church herself. There was no shortage of references to vocations, the family, and educational responsibility towards children.

Among the conciliar texts, the Constitution Dei Verbum, nourishment for the People of God, was mentioned. Finally, it was recalled that in celebrating Christ present in the Eucharist, one must never forget the sacrament of Christ present in the poor.

The Director of the Press Office then announced that in the afternoon of Saturday 3 May, the Camerlengo proceeded with the drawing of lots for rooms: all the Cardinal Electors will be accommodated in the Casa Santa Marta and the adjacent “Santa Marta Vecchia” residences.

He also indicated that the work in the Sistine Chapel is nearing completion, as well as in the Casa Santa Marta and Santa Marta Vecchia. Those among the electors who wish to do so may even move into their assigned lodgings tomorrow morning. The Sistine Chapel has been secured by the Vatican Gendarmerie.

All 133 Cardinal Electors are now present in Rome.

This afternoon, from 17.00 to 19.00, the eleventh General Congregation of the Cardinals will take place.

As already announced, the oath of the officials and attendants to the Conclave, both ecclesiastical and lay, will take place at 15:00 in the Pauline Chapel, First Loggia of the Vatican Apostolic Palace.

