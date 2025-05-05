Mission
Hot Topics
10th General Congregation of Cardinals: profile of the new Pope, canon law and challenges the topics discussed
The Pontificate of Francis: An Analysis by Bishop Robert Barron
Swiss Guard: the Vatican army will “celebrate” its anniversary without the Pope and in this way
Peculiar audience at the Vatican for the vice-president of Zimbabwe: who receives him if there is no Pope and no Secretary of State?
PHOTO GALLERY: how the Sistine Chapel is getting ready to host the Conclave 2025
The Gospel meditated by the Pope: unpublished TV interview with Francis unveiled
“Giro d’Italia” will pay tribute to Pope Francis: the elite of world cycling will pass through the Vatican
9th General Congregation of Cardinals: communion, Francis’ magisterium, curia and synodality were the topics discussed
During the Pontificate of Pope Francis, the Number of People Who Came to See the Pope Plummeted
According To Statistics, Betting Houses and Cardinals’ Statements, How Many Days Will The Conclave Last?
Cardinals and Bishops

There were reflections on canon law and the role of Vatican City State Photo: Vatican Media

10th General Congregation of Cardinals: profile of the new Pope, canon law and challenges the topics discussed

During the session there were 26 contributions, relating to topics central to the life and the mission of the Church today.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 05, 2025 08:12Cardinals and Bishops
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.05.2025).- On the morning of Monday, May 5, the tenth meeting of the Cardinals was held. The meeting began promptly at 9:00 a.m. with a moment of shared prayer.

It was attended by 179 Cardinals, of whom 132 were electors.

During the session there were 26 contributions, relating to topics central to the life and the mission of the Church today.

There were reflections on canon law and the role of Vatican City State, but above all the focus was on the missionary nature of the Church: a Church that must not withdraw into herself, but rather accompany every man and women towards the living experience of the mystery of God.

Mention was made of the fundamental role of Caritas, called not only to provide relief, but also to defend the poor, bearing witness to the justice of the Gospel.

One speaker strongly emphasized the presence of so many journalists during these days, as a sign that the Gospel retains all its power of meaning even in today’s world: a presence that is also a responsibility.

Some evoked Pope Francis’ touching prayer during the days of Covid, remembering it as a door open to hope in a time of fear.

The profile of the future Pope was also discussed: a figure who must be present, close, capable of being a bridge and a guide, of favouring access to communion for a disoriented humanity marked by the crisis of the world order; a shepherd close to the real life of the people.

Many challenges were mentioned: the transmission of faith, care for creation, war and the fragmentation of the world. Strong concern was expressed about divisions within the Church herself. There was no shortage of references to vocations, the family, and educational responsibility towards children.

Among the conciliar texts, the Constitution Dei Verbum, nourishment for the People of God, was mentioned. Finally, it was recalled that in celebrating Christ present in the Eucharist, one must never forget the sacrament of Christ present in the poor.

The Director of the Press Office then announced that in the afternoon of Saturday 3 May, the Camerlengo proceeded with the drawing of lots for rooms: all the Cardinal Electors will be accommodated in the Casa Santa Marta and the adjacent “Santa Marta Vecchia” residences.

He also indicated that the work in the Sistine Chapel is nearing completion, as well as in the Casa Santa Marta and Santa Marta Vecchia. Those among the electors who wish to do so may even move into their assigned lodgings tomorrow morning. The Sistine Chapel has been secured by the Vatican Gendarmerie.

All 133 Cardinal Electors are now present in Rome.

This afternoon, from 17.00 to 19.00, the eleventh General Congregation of the Cardinals will take place.

As already announced, the oath of the officials and attendants to the Conclave, both ecclesiastical and lay, will take place at 15:00 in the Pauline Chapel, First Loggia of the Vatican Apostolic Palace.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 05, 2025 08:12Cardinals and Bishops
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now