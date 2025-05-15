Analysis: This Is How the Conclave Was and This Is the Cardinals’ Vision of the Pope According to Their Own Statements (1)

(ZENIT News / Rome, 15.05.2025).- The Cardinals and staff participating in the Conclave take an oath not to divulge information about what was discussed and voted on. However, they do comment on their experience. They don’t reveal privileged information, but their words provide insight into the atmosphere and some aspects of their work during election days.

ZENIT offers some of these recent statements to discover how the Church and the Holy Spirit guided the election of Leo XIV.

Loifesite reported on May 9 that Cardinal Burke, former head of the Supreme Tribunal of the Pontifical Signatura and considered a staunch defender of Church tradition, issued an online statement. In it, he expressed his gratitude to God for the election of the new Pope and urged continued prayer for the Pontiff.

«Please join me in giving thanks to Our Lord for the election of Pope Leo XIV, Successor of St. Peter, as Pastor of the Church throughout the world. The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe at La Crosse has a particularly strong connection with the Roman Pontiff, especially through its affiliation with the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major.»

He asked for prayers that the Lord «grant him abundant wisdom, strength and courage to do everything Our Lord asks of him in these tumultuous times. May God bless Pope Leo and grant him many years. Long live the Pope!

Another Cardinal with the same vision as Cardinal Burke, Cardinal Sarah, a Guinean who held the Prefecture of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments and is a member of other Dicasteries, published quotes taken directly from Leo XIV’s first speech in the Vatican Lodge after his appointment.

He expressed his sentiments after the Conclave: «Great joy! May God abundantly bless Pope Leo XIV! We pray fervently!»

The support of Cardinals Burke and Sarah for the new Pope demonstrates the new Pontiff’s acceptance by personalities of great vision and whose work proposal for the Church expands the line marked by Pope Francis.

The Argentine Archbishop of Cordoba, Angel Rossi, expressed his joy and emotion at participating in the election of the Supreme Pontiff in a video message from Rome: «We have had a new Pope for just three hours. A man of great experience, great kindness, and great clarity. It truly makes one believe again that the Holy Spirit works. I can attest to that.»

The Argentine Catholic News Agency reported on May 9 that the Argentine Bishop considers Leo XIV «a fine Pope.» He noted that «your prayers have sustained me and the Conclave. Surely a large part of the fruit is also due to that.»

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, German Archbishop of Cologne, told CNA Deutsch on May 10 that he was «not expecting” the election of Cardinal Prevost, though he praised the new Pontiff’s «warmth and humanity» and expressed hope that he will advance theological clarity on synodality.

After attending the new Pope’s first Mass in the Sistine Chapel, he told EWTN News about the Conclave that voted for the Church’s 267th Pope: «I entered the Conclave with all the different speculations that one could perceive in the media. But, as is often the case, on the first night, in the first ballot, certain tendencies became visible, perhaps because others also discerned in prayer that this or that candidate could be the one called by the Lord. And so it turned out in regard to the current Holy Father.»

The Archbishop of Cologne praised the choice of the name Leo because it connects with the Popes who addressed social challenges: «I think it’s wonderful that he chose this name in particular, which recalls, in addition to Leo the Great, who naturally has special significance for Rome, also Leo XIII with (the Encyclical) Rerum Novarum and its great impact. And I think that, given the divisions in the world, including the social divisions we face, we rely on the voice of the Pope. Just as we once trusted Leo XIII, today we trust Leo XIV.» Cardinal Woelki also highlighted the qualities of the new Pontiff, which he sees as reassuring for the Church’s work in these times: «What I most associate with Pope Leo is his approachability, his humanity; he radiates security.»

And he addressed theological issues surrounding the concept of synodality: «Among the most important issues, naturally, is the preservation of the unity of the Church in faith. Moreover, what Francis initiated must now be organized by him and deepened theologically, especially what Francis repeatedly understood as synodality where, particularly in Germany, and I believe also in other parts of the world, there remains considerable uncertainty about what synodality really means theologically for us.»

The Cardinal of Cologne also highlighted the value of papal leadership in international conflicts: «Of course, there are the major crisis areas in the world, from the Holy Land to Ukraine. In this context, the Pope has an important voice regarding peace, social justice, and where people are being exploited.»

Italian Cardinal Fernando Filoni was appointed Prefect of the Dicastery for the Evangelization of Peoples in 2016 and Grand Master of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem later. He told EWTN News on May 9 that the name Leo reflects his intention to lead the Catholic Church with a «clear vision» amid a turbulent world. He commented that the Cardinals were «surprised by the name chosen by Cardinal Robert Prevost. A wonderful surprise.»

Cardinal Filoni also said: «I asked him why he took that name. He’s an Augustinian (. . . ). He told me, ‘At this moment, we need a man with a clear vision for the Church,'» referring to Leo XIII, who led the Church from 1878 to 1903, during a time of great global upheaval and change, which was «a moment in which society was reorganizing itself, especially in the social aspects and work, organization,» Cardinal Filoni commented.

Leo XIII has been hailed for decades as the «social Pope.» Filoni also noted that the 5th century Pope Leo I, known as Leo the Great, worked to clarify doctrine related to the human and divine natures of Christ. «I think Leo XIV had many of these aspects in his heart» when choosing his name. «And we’ll see.»

The Italian Cardinal also noted that the new Pope opened his presentation on the Vatican’s central balcony with the greeting «Peace be with you all»: «I am sure that it will continue to be an essential part of his pontificate, but not in the sense of a sociological or political aspect.

Filoni remarked: «If there is no peace of the Lord, men will never make peace. They will reach an agreement, and after a while they will abandon it completely. Therefore, he placed the person of Jesus, the Risen Lord, at the center of peace.»

Japanese Cardinal Isao Kikuchi, Archbishop of Tokyo, spoke to Crux News on May 12 about Cardinal Prevost’s previous work: «Pope Leo XIV has a wealth of experience in missionary work, especially in Peru, where he served as a missionary and later as a Bishop. He also led the Augustinian Order as Superior General and most recently served as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops at the Vatican, giving him profound experience in both pastoral and Church administration, as well as being an effective and trusted leader.»

Cardinal Kikuchi, President of Caritas Internationalis, said: «In the days leading up to the Conclave, nearly 180 Cardinals met almost every day in the General Congregation to discuss the future of the Church and present problems and expectations to the new Pastor of the Universal Church. Everyone, including myself and Cardinal Maeda of Japan, had the opportunity to speak and share our thoughts.»

He referred to the Cardinals’ comments on the name chosen by the Pope, relevant to following Catholic social teachings and to maintaining Catholic identity, with the development of synodality: «During the General Congregation, many Cardinals reflected on the importance of Pope Francis’ leadership, especially his courage and wisdom in guiding the People of God. However, we all understood that we were not looking for a second Pope Francis, a photocopy of Pope Francis, but a true successor of Saint Peter, who would faithfully guide the Church according to the Will of God and respond to the trust given by Jesus.»

«Many expressed that we need a Pope with deep experience and knowledge in both pastoral and Church administration, with a profound spirituality. Many expressed the need for a pastorally minded Pope to continue the path of Pope Francis and deepen the path of synodality,» he added.

He also said: «Many expressed that we need the Pope to administer the Curia well in the spirit of the restructuring initiated by Pope Francis. Many also expressed that we need a Pope with a deep spirituality and a solid understanding of the faith to unite all in the Church. There weren’t many Cardinals among us who could fit this category, and Cardinal Prevost was the right man to meet all those requirements.»

He added that after some voting, it became clear to the Cardinals that Prevost «is the one Jesus himself had already chosen: finally we found him. We still don’t know exactly what path Pope Leo XIV will take. He may lead differently than Pope Francis, but that is part of the Church’s journey. The most important thing is that we pray every day for our new Holy Father, asking the Holy Spirit to bless him, protect him, and guide him.»

He referred to his presentation to the people: «In his first words from St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV spoke of the importance of peace, dialogue, and walking together as the Church.»

And he concluded: «Highlighting the Church’s social teachings is of significant importance in the successful execution of the activities of the Church of Charity or Caritas. This can demonstrate his strong concern for the Church’s mission in today’s world.”

