International Body to Decide Case of Mexican Politician Censored for Gender Comments on “X”

(ZENIT News / Washington, 05.16.2025).- Former Mexican congressman and presidential candidate Gabriel Quadri’s fight for free speech continues before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights as ADF International submits a brief on the merits of his case. In April 2022, Quadri was convicted for “gender based political violence” on the basis of his X (at the time Twitter) posts regarding gender.

Quadri was convicted following a series of posts he made on Twitter/X expressing concern that seats in Mexico’s Congress reserved for women were taken by men who identify as women, in addition to posts regarding biological reality, including with respect to women’s sports. In addition to deleting the posts, he was forced to post a public apology drafted by the Court for 15 days at two set times per day on Twitter/X, and to complete two courses on “gender-based violence and transgender violence.” Further, he was registered as a “gender-based political violator.”

“Gabriel Quadri was convicted in 2022 as a ‘political violator’ for stating the obvious fact that a man cannot be a woman .In 2024, he lost his re-election bid. Now, just a few years later, sanity is being restored across the world as the tide turns against gender ideology. Countless public officials at the highest levels are stating the same things that landed Quadri with a guilty verdict. It is egregiously unjust for Quadri to have suffered the ignominy of a conviction, and having his reputation damaged because of his registration as a ‘political violator’, which could have negatively impacted his re-election bid, for simply standing up for the truth,” said Julio Pohl, ADF International’s lead lawyer for the case.

ADF International has now put forward a detailed legal defense to demonstrate that Quadri has been subjected to unlawful censorship through judicial orders intended to prohibit him from speaking on issues concerning sex and gender, and the question of what is a woman.

Following a failed appeal to the Electoral Superior Chamber, all avenues for justice in Mexico were exhausted, requiring an appeal to the Inter-American Commission. ADF International filed a petition with the Commission in December 2022.

In 2024, the Commission requested the government of Mexico to respond to the complaint regarding Quadri’s censorship as a human rights violation under the American Convention on Human Rights. The government has not responded and now the Commission will decide the case on the merits.

Pohl added: “We are pleased that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights will decide the case on the merits. This is a pivotal moment for fundamental freedoms—if elected officials are not free to debate the issues of our time, what hope is there for everyone else? The Commission should work to reach a just resolution for Mr. Quadri, paving the way for greater free speech accountability in Mexico”.

The Inter-American Commission is one of the two bodies that make up the regional human rights adjudication system with jurisdiction over Mexico. Lengthy timeframes take a heavy toll on the service of justice, as the Quadri case shows, with over two years having passed from the original filing date.

“Political violator against women” conviction for Twitter/X Posts

“I am committed to safeguarding every Mexican’s fundamental right to speak freely. My career has been dedicated to a prosperous and free Mexico for all, which demands that our country abide by its human rights obligations. I look forward to the day when all in Mexico can share their beliefs and opinions without fear of censorship or reprimand,” said Quadri.

Gabriel Quadri is a former presidential candidate and federal congressman (until 2024) in Mexico, representing the opposition National Action Party. He has been active in politics since 2012.

As of 2019, Mexico has in place a law requiring 50/50 representation of men and women in all branches of government. In the 2021 elections, two congressional seats reserved for women were given to males who identify as women.

Quadri tweeted about the congressional seats, making the point that it is an injustice for males to take advantage of the law to gain access to political positions reserved for women. In March 2022, member of congress Salma Luevano, who identifies as a transgender woman, filed a complaint accusing Quadri of “gender based political violence” for his tweets.

On April 21st, the Superior Chamber of the Federal Electoral Tribunal unanimously found Quadri guilty of “gender based political violence” for the tweets.

Quadri’s last option for domestic appeal was rejected on June 22, 2022.

Former Mexican Congressman Rodrigo Iván Cortés also was charged and convicted for “gender based political violence” for social media posts. His case is pending before the Commission.

