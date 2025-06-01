Are there medical benefits to praying the Rosary? Leading Austrian psychiatrist gives the answer

(ZENIT News / Vienna, 06.01.2025).- In an era dominated by digital distractions and therapeutic trends, few would expect a centuries-old string of beads to offer what modern medicine and mindfulness apps promise: deep calm, emotional regulation, and even physical relief. Yet a December 2024 study, drawing from both clinical observation and spiritual insight, has found just that—the Rosary, long viewed as a simple devotional practice, may be far more than religious routine. It may, in fact, be medicine for the soul and body alike.

The research highlights something compelling: the rhythmic prayers of the Rosary appear to ease tension, foster emotional stability, and generate a uniquely holistic form of peace. Unlike many secular mindfulness techniques that prioritize neutrality and detachment, the Rosary taps into something personal and relational. It is not merely a mantra; it is a dialogue.

For Christian Spaemann, a respected Austrian psychiatrist and psychotherapist, this is no surprise. In a recent interview with journalist Barbara Wenz, Spaemann explains that the Rosary opens not just the mind, but the heart—to a presence that is maternal, concrete, and enduring. “We must first believe,” he says, “that the Mother of Jesus is truly our Mother, and that she is present, with a heart open to us.” Once that threshold of trust is crossed, something shifts.

The experience is not limited to mystics or cloistered saints. Spaemann notes that in his own rural region of Upper Austria, a steady stream of pilgrims head to Medjugorje, and ordinary people—farmers, factory workers—are quietly rediscovering peace and hope through Marian prayer. “They find joy in the Mother of Heaven,” he says, “and they carry that into their daily lives.”

Beyond the Christian context, Spaemann sees in the Rosary a universal human rhythm. Most major religions include prayer beads or chants with repetitive cadence. This, he suggests, touches a deep psychological and even physiological chord in us, echoing the primordial comfort of a child listening to the heartbeat of its mother. There is, in this rhythm, a kind of remembered safety, an entry point to transcendence that precedes doctrinal divisions.

But the Rosary is not a technique—it is an encounter. And for Spaemann, that encounter became personal in his youth. He first picked up the beads during adolescence and has held onto them through joy, crisis, and the mundane middle. “It’s a lifeline,” he reflects. The more he prayed, the more he sensed Mary’s presence not as myth, but as a living reality—accessible, maternal, compassionate. Through the Rosary, he says, her presence becomes clear not through visions, but through inner recognition.

The recent study may focus on physiological and psychological outcomes, but Spaemann urges a broader lens. The deepest fruit of the Rosary, he insists, is not serenity alone—it is awareness of eternity. The Rosary, he says, brings us to silence, and in that silence, we may glimpse something staggering: that each of us is eternally desired, created in love, and destined to pass not into oblivion, but into union with God. “We go to the next world,” he says, “as from one room into another.”

In a culture so preoccupied with mental wellness, it may be surprising to find a prayer offering modern relief. But the Rosary does not just relieve anxiety. It reorients it. And unlike secular techniques that tend to loop inward, the Rosary reaches beyond the self—toward a face, a relationship, a promise.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.