Internal (and leaked) Vatican report questions justification for suppression of Latin Mass

(ZENIT News / Rome, 07.03.2025).- Newly surfaced evidence has cast serious doubt on the reasoning behind Traditionis Custodes, the 2021 decree by Pope Francis that significantly curtailed access to the traditional Latin Mass. An internal Vatican assessment, obtained and published by journalist Diane Montagna, contradicts key claims made by the pope when he revoked Summorum Pontificum, the 2007 motu proprio by Benedict XVI that had liberalized the celebration of the older Roman rite.

The leaked evaluation, drawn from the Vatican’s own consultation with bishops around the world, reveals that a majority of bishops who responded to the 2020 questionnaire believed repealing or weakening Summorum Pontificum would do “more harm than good.” The bishops’ testimonies showed that, where implemented with openness and cooperation, the older liturgy had helped restore peace within the Church—rather than causing division, as Traditionis Custodes had asserted.

The internal report, prepared by the Fourth Section of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (formerly the Pontifical Commission Ecclesia Dei), summarized the data received from dioceses across continents and highlighted seven major findings. Together, these findings portray a reality that sharply diverges from the narrative presented in Traditionis Custodes.

Misattributed Discord

Rather than traditionalist Catholics fomenting division, the report indicates that hostility toward Summorum Pontificum often stemmed from a minority of bishops unfamiliar with the liturgy or unreceptive to its theological continuity with post-conciliar reforms. In areas where bishops had engaged sincerely with communities attached to the old rite, tensions diminished and a peaceful liturgical coexistence was achieved.

Widespread Episcopal Satisfaction

Perhaps most striking is the document’s conclusion that most bishops who generously implemented Summorum Pontificum were satisfied with its results. The older form of the Mass had attracted not schism but renewed commitment, especially among youth. Many bishops emphasized that the traditional rite served as a link to the Church’s heritage and an instrument for spiritual and liturgical enrichment.

Youth and Vocations Drawn to the Tradition

The report underscored Benedict XVI’s original insight: the traditional Mass speaks powerfully to younger generations. Many stable communities were composed of young Catholics—often converts or reverts—drawn by the reverence, silence, and doctrinal clarity of the pre-Vatican II liturgy. The growth of priestly vocations in communities celebrating the older rite was also documented, although not always welcomed by diocesan leadership.

A Missing Voice in Formation

One of the report’s key recommendations was that both forms of the Roman rite should be taught in seminaries. Such exposure, the bishops argued, would prepare clergy to serve diverse communities and foster unity rather than rivalry between liturgical expressions.

A Warning Ignored

The CDF document went so far as to predict that suppressing Summorum Pontificum would reignite liturgical strife and risk alienating the faithful. It warned of potential fallout: defections to groups like the Society of St. Pius X, rising distrust in Rome, and the perception that popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI had been repudiated. These predictions appear increasingly prescient as restrictions have escalated globally.

“Let the People Choose”

The assessment closed with a quote from a Filipino bishop urging Rome to respect the faithful’s freedom to choose. It also reaffirmed Benedict XVI’s pastoral vision that unity should not require uniformity and that “all have a place in the Church.”

A Growing Discrepancy

Despite this internal consensus, Traditionis Custodes framed the situation as one requiring urgent correction. Pope Francis cited the responses to the survey as the primary catalyst for the document. But the evaluation now shows that the key Vatican body tasked with analyzing those responses had drawn nearly the opposite conclusion.

To date, the Vatican has not released the full text of the 224-page report. When questioned about the leak during a July press conference, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni declined to verify the document’s authenticity, stating only that it might be a fragment of a broader consultative process and not the full basis for Traditionis Custodes.

Widening Fallout

The revelations come as dioceses around the world, most recently Detroit, move to enforce Rome’s restrictions. Beginning in July 2025, Latin Masses in parish churches will be prohibited there, in accordance with new norms from the Dicastery for Divine Worship. Yet, according to former Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron—who responded to the Vatican’s 2020 survey—Summorum Pontificum had “remarkably succeeded” in calming liturgical disputes and fostering spiritual growth.

Questions of Credibility and Future Direction

These disclosures deepen existing concerns about the integrity of the decision-making process behind Traditionis Custodes. They also raise broader ecclesiological questions: To what extent should papal governance be driven by consultation? What role does tradition play in a Church that often champions inclusivity and diversity?

What is now clear is that the old rite, once dismissed as marginal, has proven resilient. It continues to inspire new vocations, foster devout communities, and challenge assumptions about the future of Catholic worship. And the debate over its place in the Church may be far from over.

The full leaked report can be read in Italian or English at the end of this link.

