Poland: half of the Catholic clergy have been attacked and/or assaulted in the last year

(ZENIT News / Krakow, 07.14.2025).- A recent survey conducted by the Institute of Statistics of the Catholic Church (ISKK) has uncovered a worrying rise in aggression against Catholic priests in Poland. Based on 996 responses, the findings show that nearly half of surveyed clergy (49.7%) experienced some form of aggression in the past 12 months—most commonly verbal abuse, online harassment, and in some cases, physical or property-related attacks. Notably, the vast majority of incidents remain unreported.

The findings are based on a CAWI (Computer-Assisted Web Interviewing) survey completed by 996 Catholic priests. Conducted by ISKK, the study offers one of the most detailed quantitative snapshots to date of aggression directed at clergy in Poland. Prof. Jewdokimow, the director of the SAC Institute said that this study, which is the first of its kind confirmed the targeting of priests as a result of societal tensions.

Widespread Exposure to Verbal and Online Aggression

The most frequently reported form of aggression was verbal harassment—taunting, threats, and name-calling—experienced by 41.6% of respondents. Additionally, 33.6% of priests reported aggression in online spaces, indicating that the digital sphere has become a significant arena for hostility.

Churches and Parish Property Also Targeted

Beyond personal attacks, 19.3% of priests reported acts of aggression targeting churches or other places of worship, and 10.8% had experienced damage to parish property. Some also noted the disruption of religious services and destruction of graves, reflecting broader patterns of animosity toward Christian symbols and spaces.

Underreporting Due to Normalization and Distrust

Despite the high prevalence of incidents, 80.8% of priests did not report them to authorities. The most common reasons cited were that the incidents were not considered serious enough (46.2%), a general reluctance to engage in formal procedures (22.6%), and a lack of trust in relevant institutions (14.6%).

Aggression Perceived as Increasing, Driven by Media and Politics

A large majority of priests (85.9%) believe that aggression against clergy has increased over the past decade. Most respondents identified negative media portrayals (96.4%) and heightened political and social tensions (91.1%) as key contributing factors.

Clerical Dress Increases Vulnerability

The data also reveal that priests feel significantly less safe in public when wearing clerical attire. While 89.7% felt safe when not visibly identifiable as clergy, only 57.2% reported feeling safe while wearing a cassock or Roman collar—highlighting a link between religious visibility and perceived risk.

Call for Better Protection and Societal Dialogue

These results suggest a deteriorating social climate for clergy in Poland, marked by hostility, impunity, and growing fear—especially among those visibly representing the Church. The data call for a deeper reflection on how to effectively protect religious leaders and address the cultural and political roots of this trend.

With information from the Observatory on Tolerance and Discrimination against Christians.

