How to Face Difficulties? Pope Leo Responds

The monthly magazine, “Piazza San Pietro”, also includes this month a special article on the Meeting of Fraternity, scheduled for September 12 and 13 in Rome.

(ZENIT News/Rome, 08/18/2025) – August is a time to slow down, to listen, and to rediscover what unites us. This reflection is the starting point for the new issue of the “Piazza San Pietro” magazine. But it is also a time to listen, as evidenced by the letter that Laura, mother and wife, wrote to the Pope through the monthly magazine of St. Peter’s Basilica, telling him about the joys and difficulties of her faith. She wonders how to face difficulties, and Pope Leo urges her to mention them by name and share her own experience.

I have a husband who loves me deeply . . . and I am the mother of three wonderful daughters, whom I try to nourish with prayer and the word of the Gospel every day. […] I am going through a time when my faith is stronger than ever … but perhaps, precisely because of this, I feel that temptations dominate me. Does this mean that my faith is not so solid? Pope Leo XIV’s response emphasizes how «your enthusiasm for the faith and the sincerity of your heart are a blessing for you and your family. […] If your point of reference is Mary, you will be able to face any uncertainty. […] Sharing projects of Christian love is essential for spiritual progress and for cooperating with the grace and will of God.»

The monthly magazine also includes a special article on the Fraternity Meeting, scheduled for September 12 and 13 in Rome, an opportunity for encounter, closeness, and sharing through mutual dialogue. It also explores the common thread of peace throughout the history of twelve Popes, from Leo XIII to Leo XIV, and the profound connection with fraternity.

The symbol of the latest edition of the magazine «Piazza de San Pietro» recalls the first community gathered around Jesus, who thus becomes the image of a Church called to build bridges and not walls, as the Holy Father recalls: «Before being believers, we are called to be men.»

 

