«Adoption Is Not a ‘Plan B’, It’s a True Vocation»: Young Influencers Who Bet on Adoption

(ZENIT News / Barcelona, 18.08.2025).- Paula Vega and Daniel Mir are not strangers; they are dedicated to evangelization, through social media and the workshops they offer. They are a couple who break the taboos about adoption, in the face of the vast lack of information and the many prejudices held by those who haven’t experienced it firsthand.

This couple dedicated to evangelization shares their life of faith, the value of family, and the beauty of living the Gospel in everyday life.

They lead the «Cosa de Tres«[“Something of Three”] retreats, a space for support and renewal especially for engaged couples, but also for married couples. Paula, a Theology student, combines her academic training with her vocation to communicate the faith, while together they walk a path of adoption they call «pregnancy of the heart,» convinced that parenthood is always a gift and a mission.

Q: Paula and Daniel, you’ve decided to adopt. What led you to take this countercultural step in a society that often shuns sacrifice and commitment?

Even before we met, each of us had lived profound experiences that planted the seed of adoption in our hearts. When we formed our family plan, it was always present, although we thought we’d leave it for later. In prayer, we asked God for guidance… and He led us on a path of discernment where we discovered that we wanted to be parents and that parenthood goes far beyond blood or genes. Being a father or mother is a selfless commitment and an immense gift, even when it complicates life.

Q: How has opening yourselves to this specific form of parenting changed your marriage? What has it taught you about God’s love? This form of parenting has helped us understand more deeply what it means to open ourselves to life and assume the responsibility it entails. Faith has taught us that children are always God’s, never ours, and that He calls us to be close to the most vulnerable. To love unconditionally, regardless of blood, ethnicity, or skin colour, is to see through the eyes of God, and that transforms our perspective on everything.

Q: You live this process with both excitement and uncertainty. How do you experience the expectation of a child you haven’t met yet, but already love deeply?

We experience this time as a «pregnancy of the heart,» a little longer than usual. Furthermore, we don’t know if it will be a boy or a girl, a baby or older, what features it will have… and hope allows us to wait without labelling, loving without limits. In this process, we also consciously prepare for the arrival and, above all, we nurture and strengthen our marriage, because it will be the pillar of the family God has entrusted to us.

Q: In a world where the family is so challenged, what does it mean for you to be a Christian family today?

For us, being a Christian family today means living as a domestic Church and, at the same time, an outgoing Church. From our home, we want to be a place of daily evangelization, also at the service of others, in the parish, in the diocese, in the neighborhood, on social media… always seeking to live the values of the Gospel.

Q: Paula, your testimony has touched the hearts of thousands of people online. How do you think motherhood — lived even in waiting and hope — can also be an act of evangelization?

One of our publications about adoption reached 11 million people. When we realized the reach, all we could do was kneel and pray. The number of messages we’ve received has been overwhelming, many of them telling us they’re considering adoption after learning about our story. We believe it’s God who sows those seeds of unconditional love, and that perhaps this testimony is a gateway to encounter Him. In this year, when He invites us to be pilgrims of hope, we discover that by sharing our journey we are giving hope to many, and that makes us happy.

Q: What role has faith played in this process? Have there been moments of doubt, of struggle, of giving up… or of confirming that this path was yours?

Faith has been the guiding principle from the beginning. We have always prayed: «Lord, if this is what You want from us, lead us there.» In the summer of 2024, on a trip to the United States, God spoke to us through a specific person. We prayed a lot and made the decision. Although there are difficult days, we know that His timing is perfect and that He knows more than we do. Furthermore, we feel a peace that is not of this world, because we know we are doing what He intended for us.

Q: A few days ago, the Jubilee of the Digital Missionaries was celebrated. What role does social media play in conveying the value of family, of life, of total dedication?

For us, as digital missionaries, it means inhabiting the networks with authenticity: showing who we are, even with our imperfections, but always with hope. We share the processes as they are, because we believe that today more than ever people need realism with witness.

Q: What message would you give to young married couples who are afraid of becoming parents, whether through natural means or adoption?

To young married couples, we would say: don’t be afraid. Parenthood involves giving up, but also the discovery of an immense love. Ask yourselves the truth: Why do I want to be a mother? What does it mean to open yourself to that path? There are many ways to do it: biological, adoption, foster care… and all are valuable. God is never outdone in generosity.

Q: Many see adoption as a «plan B.» You speak of it as a vocation. Why? How did you discover this specific calling?

For us, adoption isn’t a “plan B”; it’s the plan God intended for our family. But to discover this vocation, someone has to tell you about it. It’s rarely mentioned in the Church, and we believe it’s necessary to present and normalize it as a free path, so that more families can pray about it and open themselves to this call.

Q: And finally: What would you say to that son or daughter you haven’t met yet, but who is already waiting for you — or who you are waiting for — in God’s providence?

That we love you and will always love you unconditionally, no matter what happens. And that we look forward to embracing you and beginning our life together.