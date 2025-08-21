Dozens of Orthodox rabbis speak out against settler violence and Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

(ZENIT News– Asia News / Jerusalem, 08.21.2025).- A group of 80 Conservative and Orthodox rabbis issued a call yesterday for «moral clarity,» «responsibility,» and a «response» echoing mainstream Israeli voices but distancing themselves from NGOs and activist rabbis who have always been critical of Israeli government policies.

While condemning Hamas without criticising the war in Gaza, they call for a «response» to the «humanitarian crisis» in the Palestinian territory, as well as openly slam, and this is a new development, the violence by “extremist settlers» in the West Bank, which has resulted in “the murder of civilians» and forced «Palestinian villagers» to flee, further destabilising the Middle Eastern region.

Rabbi Yosef Blau is one of those who promoted and signed the appeal. A leading figure of the Yeshiva University’s Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary, in New York, he recently retired and moved to Israel.

“My support of Israel and Zionism stems from my commitment to Judaism. A non-critical loyalty is contradictory to the introspection fundamental to Judaism,” Blau said in a statement. “When religion is used to justify a worship of power, it distorts basic morality,” he added.

Other signatories include the head of Yeshivat Maale Gilboa in Israel; the chief rabbis of Poland, Denmark, and Norway; and the former Chief Rabbi of Ireland, David Rosen, a prominent Jewish voice in interfaith dialogue; along with senior rabbis from major Orthodox congregations in Los Angeles and Washington.

The signatories largely come from the liberal camp of the Modern Orthodox movement, which has been traditionally moderate.

The Orthodox rabbis also lament the rise of extremist voices in Israel, the hardening of sentiments toward Palestinians, and the explosion of settler violence in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), using the Hebrew name to emphasise the connection to the disputed land.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government is studying Hamas’s (favourable) response to the proposal for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of half the hostages still held in the Strip, although a source reiterated that all Israeli prisoners must be freed by the end of the war.

Efforts to halt the fighting gained new momentum last week after the Jewish state announced plans for a new offensive to seize control of Gaza City, in the heart of the Palestinian enclave.

Finally, in a statement, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem notes that it is closely monitoring the “rapidly evolving situation in Gaza City,” particularly in light of reports of an “imminent invasion” by the Israeli army.

“Reports received from our parish of the Holy Family indicate that several quarters in the vicinity of the compound have now been served with evacuation orders. Our people on the ground testify that the sound and impact of bombardments are drawing dangerously close to the parish compound itself. Cardinal [Pierbattista] Pizzaballa and the entire Patriarchate will continue to follow matters on the ground and will inform of any developments. We stand by our brothers in Gaza and pray for an immediate end of this war,” reads the press release.

Below is the full text of the rabbis’ statement and the list of signatories:

A Call for Moral Clarity, Responsibility, and a Jewish Orthodox Response in the Face of the Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

The humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza is one of the most severe in recent history. While it began with the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023 – a brutal act that justifiably demanded a strong military response and demand for the release of the hostages – his does not absolve Israel’s government from assuming its share of the responsibility for the profound suffering of Gaza’s civilian population.

Hamas’s actions have repeatedly shown a cynical disregard for the lives of the people it claims to represent, using civilians as human shields and rejecting ceasefire proposals. However, Israel’s prolonged military campaign, now approaching two years, has devastated Gaza. The death toll is rising with very significant losses of lives, and Israel’s limiting of humanitarian aid, at times completely halting the entry of food and medical supplies, has raised the specter of coming starvation. We affirm that Hamas’s sins and crimes do not relieve the government of Israel of its obligations to make whatever efforts are necessary to prevent mass starvation.

There have been months when Israel blocked humanitarian convoys on the mistaken premise that increased suffering would bring about Hamas’s surrender. Instead, the result has been the deepening of despair. The justified anger toward Hamas has dangerously expanded by some extremists into blanket suspicion of the entire population of Gaza – children included – tarnished as future terrorists. Meanwhile, in Yehuda and Shomron (the West Bank), extremist settler violence has resulted in the murder of civilians and has forced Palestinian villagers from their homes, further destabilizing the region.

Amid this devastation, the absence of a clear post-war vision from Prime Minister Netanyahu has allowed the most extreme voices in the Israeli government – including ministers from the religious Zionist community – to fill the vacuum with disturbing proposals.

These include the forced “voluntary” exile of Palestinians from Gaza and the sacrifice of remaining Israeli hostages in the pursuit of an elusive “total victory.”

This moment demands a different voice – one grounded in our deepest Jewish values and informed by our traumatic history of being victims of persecution.

Orthodox Jewry, as some of Israel’s most devoted supporters, bears a unique moral responsibility. We must affirm that Judaism’s vision of justice and compassion extends to all human beings. Our tradition teaches that every person is created b’tzelem Elokim – in the Divine image. We are the spiritual descendants of Avraham, chosen to walk in the path of Hashem, “to do righteousness and justice” (Bereshit 18:19). Allowing an entire people to starve stands in stark contrast to this teaching.

As we reflect on Tisha B’Av, the words of our prophets ring with renewed urgency. The Haftorah of Shabbat Chazon reminds us: “Zion shall be redeemed through justice, and those who return to her through righteousness” (Yeshayahu 1:27). And on the morning of Tisha B’Av, the voice of Yirmiyahu echoes through our prayers: “Let not the wise glory in their wisdom… but in this: that they understand and know Me, that I am the Lord who practices kindness, justice, and righteousness on the earth – for in these I delight” (Yirmiyahu 9:23).

These are not just poetic phrases. They are the foundations of our ethical obligation—to demand policies that uphold human dignity, to provide humanitarian aid wherever possible, and to speak out when our government’s actions contradict the Torah’s moral imperatives, no matter how painful this may be to accept.

The future of Israel depends not only on its military strength but on its moral clarity. Let us be resounding voices for justice, righteousness, and peace for all people – even and especially in the hardest of times.

