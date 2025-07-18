Catholic Leader in the Holy Land Visits Gaza Following Events at Catholic Parish

(ZENIT News / Gaza City, 18.07.2025) – Following the serious attack on the compound of the Holy Family church in Gaza, His Beatitude Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, together with His Beatitude Theophilos III, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, entered Gaza on Friday morning, July 18, as part of an ecclesiastical delegation, expressing the shared pastoral solicitude of the Churches of the Holy Land and their concern for the community of Gaza.

During their stay, the delegation met with members of the local Christian community, offered their condolences and solidarity, and accompanied those affected by the recent events. His Beatitude Cardinal Pizzaballa personally assessed the community’s humanitarian and pastoral needs to guide the Church’s continued presence and response.

At the request of the Latin Patriarch, and in coordination with humanitarian partners, access was secured for the delivery of essential assistance not only to the Christian community, but also to as many families as possible. This includes hundreds of tons of food, first aid kits, and urgent medical equipment. In addition, the Patriarchate guaranteed the evacuation of those injured in the attack to medical institutions outside Gaza, where they will receive medical care.

Pope Leo XIV called Cardinal Pizzaballa and Patriarch Theophilos upon their entry into Gaza to offer his support, closeness, and prayers. During the visit, military activities by the Israeli army were suspended. In a statement, the Latin Patriarch assured that he «remains firm in his commitment to the Christian community and to the entire population of Gaza. They will not be forgotten or abandoned.»