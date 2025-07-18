Mission
Hot Topics
Catholic Leader in the Holy Land Visits Gaza Following Events at Catholic Parish
Israeli Prime Minister Calls Pope After Military Attack on Catholic Parish in Gaza
Pope Leo XIV Calls Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem After Invasion of Catholic Parish in Gaza
The Jewish State of Israel Bombs Catholic Church in Gaza: Parish Priest Wounded, Pope Leo XIV Speaks Out
Government projects allusions to abortion in Mexico City cathedral
U.S. Catholic priests write to Pope asking for just canonical process when they receive accusations
Ireland’s Rising Abortion Rate Raises Fresh Debate Seven Years After Referendum
Reopening of the Vatican Shopping Center: the “Annona”
Papua New Guinea’s Christian Nation Declaration Sparks Concern Among Catholic Leaders
Married Fatherhood Is Key to Solving the Masculinity Crisis
Cardinals and Bishops, Holy Land, Justice and Peace

During their stay, the delegation met with members of the local Christian community Photo: Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

Catholic Leader in the Holy Land Visits Gaza Following Events at Catholic Parish

At the request of the Latin Patriarch, and in coordination with humanitarian partners, access was secured for the delivery of essential assistance not only to the Christian community, but also to as many families as possible.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
julio 18, 2025 12:42Cardinals and Bishops, Holy Land, Justice and Peace
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Gaza City, 18.07.2025) – Following the serious attack on the compound of the Holy Family church in Gaza, His Beatitude Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, together with His Beatitude Theophilos III, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, entered Gaza on Friday morning, July 18, as part of an ecclesiastical delegation, expressing the shared pastoral solicitude of the Churches of the Holy Land and their concern for the community of Gaza.

During their stay, the delegation met with members of the local Christian community, offered their condolences and solidarity, and accompanied those affected by the recent events. His Beatitude Cardinal Pizzaballa personally assessed the community’s humanitarian and pastoral needs to guide the Church’s continued presence and response.

At the request of the Latin Patriarch, and in coordination with humanitarian partners, access was secured for the delivery of essential assistance not only to the Christian community, but also to as many families as possible. This includes hundreds of tons of food, first aid kits, and urgent medical equipment. In addition, the Patriarchate guaranteed the evacuation of those injured in the attack to medical institutions outside Gaza, where they will receive medical care.

Pope Leo XIV called Cardinal Pizzaballa and Patriarch Theophilos upon their entry into Gaza to offer his support, closeness, and prayers. During the visit, military activities by the Israeli army were suspended. In a statement, the Latin Patriarch assured that he «remains firm in his commitment to the Christian community and to the entire population of Gaza. They will not be forgotten or abandoned.»

Puede ser una imagen de ‎2 personas, el Muro de los Lamentos, multitud y ‎texto que dice "‎Latin Patriarcbat LtinPatiarchateofJersalem atriar ate Jerusalem © in طبعأ Ooredo Oor PJ.ORG‎"‎‎

Puede ser una imagen de 5 personas y texto

Puede ser una imagen de 6 personas, el Muro de los Lamentos y texto que dice "latinPatriarchate.FJerusalem Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem"

Puede ser una imagen de 12 personas, el Muro de los Lamentos, la Basílica del Santuario Nacional de la Inmaculada Concepción, multitud y texto que dice "wwr Latin Patriarc triarchat LatinPatriarchateF.Jerusalem ate of Jerusalem"

Puede ser una imagen de 3 personas, la Basílica del Santuario Nacional de la Inmaculada Concepción y texto que dice "latinPatriarchateFJerusalem Patriarc riarchat hate of Jerusalem"

Puede ser una imagen de 14 personas, la Basílica del Santuario Nacional de la Inmaculada Concepción, el Muro de los Lamentos y texto

Puede ser una imagen de 5 personas, la Basílica del Santuario Nacional de la Inmaculada Concepción y texto que dice "X LatinPatriarchatefJerusalem Latin atriarchat of Jerusalem"

Puede ser una imagen de 6 personas y texto

Puede ser una imagen de 3 personas, la Basílica del Santuario Nacional de la Inmaculada Concepción y texto

Puede ser una imagen de 7 personas y texto

Puede ser una imagen de 3 personas, la Basílica del Santuario Nacional de la Inmaculada Concepción y texto

Puede ser una imagen de 3 personas, la Basílica del Santuario Nacional de la Inmaculada Concepción y texto

Puede ser una imagen de 12 personas, el Muro de los Lamentos, la Basílica del Santuario Nacional de la Inmaculada Concepción y texto que dice "latinPatriarchatefJerusalem La Patriarchate of Jerusalem"

Puede ser una imagen de 6 personas, el Muro de los Lamentos y texto

Puede ser una imagen de 6 personas y texto que dice "O + Latin Patriarchat te atri © f Jerusalem PJ.ORG"

Puede ser una imagen de 6 personas y texto que dice "+ Latin Patriarcba e @ t Jerusalem ® PJ.ORG"

Puede ser una imagen de 9 personas y texto que dice "Drear Dream- m ትጵች Latin Patriarchate ate BrI © Jerusalem PJ.ORG"

Puede ser una imagen de 12 personas y texto que dice "t La Latin tn atria atriarch: © f Jerusalem PJ.ORG"

Puede ser una imagen de 9 personas y texto

Puede ser una imagen de 7 personas y texto

Puede ser una imagen de 13 personas y texto que dice "আ ビ Latin tin Patriarcha ate ate atri @ Terusalem salem PJ.ORG"

Puede ser una imagen de 7 personas y texto

Puede ser una imagen de 8 personas y texto

Puede ser una imagen de 8 personas y texto que dice "AD3 Latin tin Patriarchate atri 新地 Je Jerusalem PJ.ORG"

Puede ser una imagen de 8 personas y texto que dice "අදබය + Latin atriarchate atri ate © Je Jerusalem LPJ.ORG XE"

Puede ser una imagen de 5 personas y texto que dice "મਖਖ Latin Patriarchat te atri f Jerusalem PJ.ORG"

Puede ser una imagen de 4 personas y texto que dice "あ caldas XI Latin Patriar atriarch atri © Jerusalem LPJ.ORG L"

Puede ser una imagen de 6 personas, multitud y texto que dice "O Latin 口红 © atriarcha atri 0 Jerusalem LPJ.ORG"

Puede ser una imagen de 8 personas y texto

Puede ser una imagen de 5 personas, la Basílica del Santuario Nacional de la Inmaculada Concepción y texto que dice "Latin Patriarchat © f Jerusalem LPJ.ORG"

Puede ser una imagen de 4 personas, estrado y texto que dice "ววราร Latin Patriarcha atria @ Jerusalem salem LPJ.ORG"

Puede ser una imagen de 4 personas y texto que dice "つっっ ርና Latin 口 atriar Patriarchate tte © Je Jerusalem LPJ.ORG တေ বজো"

Puede ser una imagen de 7 personas y texto que dice "十 Latin atriarcba 1 ari f O Jerusalem LPJ.ORG"

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
julio 18, 2025 12:42Cardinals and Bishops, Holy Land, Justice and Peace
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now