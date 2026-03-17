Unexpected: Vatican court rules trial against Cardinal Becciu partially invalid and orders a retrial

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 03.17.2026).- A new chapter has opened in one of the most consequential financial trials ever held within the walls of the Vatican City. In a decision that reshapes the legal trajectory of the case, the Court of Appeal has ordered a partial retrial of the proceedings concerning the management of Holy See funds, introducing what it describes as a “renewal of the evidentiary phase” while preserving key elements of the original judgment.

The ruling, issued on March 17 and presided over by Alejandro Arellano Cedillo, does not annul the 2023 first-instance verdict. Instead, it identifies a “relative nullity” affecting specific procedural acts—particularly those tied to the presentation and accessibility of evidence—requiring that parts of the trial be reheard at the appellate level.

At the core of the decision lies a fundamental legal concern: the right of the defense to full access to the evidentiary record. The court has ordered the Office of the Promoter of Justice, led by Alessandro Diddi, to deposit by April 30, 2026, the complete and unredacted version of all investigative materials. Defense lawyers had argued that earlier disclosures were incomplete and, in some cases, heavily redacted, limiting their ability to challenge the prosecution’s case effectively.

The judges agreed that this deficiency constituted a violation of procedural norms under Vatican criminal law. In particular, they found that the integrity of the indictment itself had been compromised by the incomplete transmission of evidence, a flaw significant enough to require corrective action but not sufficient to invalidate the entire trial.

The distinction is critical. While the appellate court mandates the repetition of certain evidentiary steps—such as the examination of witnesses or reassessment of specific documents—it explicitly affirms that the original judgment retains legal effect. Acquittals not appealed by the prosecution, or appeals already deemed inadmissible, remain untouched. Similarly, the standing of civil parties is preserved without alteration.

The timeline set by the court reflects an effort to balance procedural rigor with judicial efficiency. Following the April deadline for the full deposit of documents, the parties will have until June 15 to review the material and prepare their arguments. A new hearing is scheduled for June 22, at which the court will establish the calendar for the renewed proceedings.

Beyond the issue of evidentiary access, the ruling also addresses a second, more complex controversy: the use of special papal decrees—known as rescripta—issued by Pope Francis during the investigative phase. These decrees, adopted between July 2019 and February 2020, expanded the powers of Vatican prosecutors, authorizing measures such as financial inquiries without standard reporting obligations, the use of electronic surveillance, and the judicial use of seized documents.

Defense teams had argued that the delayed publication of these rescripta undermined the fairness of the process, claiming that neither defendants nor their lawyers were fully aware of the legal framework governing the investigation at the time it unfolded. Some went further, invoking international standards, including the European Convention on Human Rights, to argue that the trial violated principles of due process.

On this point, the Court of Appeal drew a clear line. It rejected the applicability of external legal frameworks, noting that Vatican law does not formally incorporate the 1950 Convention. At the same time, however, it acknowledged that the failure to publish at least one key rescriptum in a timely manner—specifically that of July 2, 2019—had a tangible impact on the legitimacy of certain investigative acts carried out under its authority.

This nuanced position reflects the hybrid nature of the Vatican’s legal system, where the Pope exercises legislative, executive and judicial powers, and where procedural safeguards are still evolving under the pressure of increasingly complex cases.

The trial itself, which began in 2021, centers on the controversial investment in a London property and other financial operations involving the Secretariat of State. Among the ten defendants is cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu. His conviction in the first instance marked an unprecedented moment in Vatican judicial history, signaling a willingness to prosecute senior officials at the highest levels.

The appellate court’s decision does not reverse that moment, but it does recalibrate the process that produced it. By insisting on full transparency of evidence and reaffirming the rights of the defense, the judges appear intent on reinforcing the credibility of a judicial system that has come under intense international scrutiny.

At stake is more than the outcome of a single trial. The case has become a test of the Vatican’s commitment to legal reform, financial accountability and procedural fairness—areas that have gained prominence in recent years, not least due to external evaluations such as those conducted by Moneyval, the Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering body.

The order for a partial retrial suggests that the Vatican judiciary is willing to confront its own procedural shortcomings without dismantling the broader structure of the case. It is, in effect, an attempt to correct the course midstream: preserving the substance of the prosecution while addressing the legal vulnerabilities that could otherwise undermine the final verdict.

Whether this recalibration will ultimately strengthen or complicate the case remains to be seen. What is clear is that the trial—already historic in scope—has entered a new phase, one that will test not only the evidence presented but the resilience of the Vatican’s evolving system of justice.

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