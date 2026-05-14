France and England: Two Pro-Life Victories in the Face of the Culture of Discard (Assisted Death and Euthanasia)

(ZENIT News / London, 05.14.2026).- At a moment when assisted suicide and euthanasia laws continue advancing across parts of Europe, two major parliamentary developments in France and the United Kingdom suggest that resistance to legalizing medically assisted death remains politically and morally significant.

In Paris, the French Senate has once again refused to endorse legislation on so-called “assisted dying,” while in Britain a controversial bill to legalize assisted suicide in England and Wales has collapsed after failing to complete the parliamentary process before the legislative session expired.

Although the political circumstances differ in each country, both episodes reveal a deeper European debate no longer centered only on personal autonomy, but increasingly on the protection of vulnerable people, the limits of medicine, and the moral identity of societies facing aging populations and strained healthcare systems.

France Draws a New Ethical Line

On Monday, May 11, the French Senate overwhelmingly approved a separate bill strengthening palliative care. Yet only one day later, senators rejected for the second time the government-backed proposal to legalize what supporters call “assisted death.”

After seven hours of debate, 151 senators voted against the measure, while 118 supported it.

The result exposed a profound divide within French political life. While the lower chamber of Parliament — the National Assembly — had already approved versions of the legislation on two occasions, the Senate again refused to cross what many lawmakers described as a fundamental ethical boundary.

Opponents argued that legalizing euthanasia or assisted suicide would transform the role of medicine from healing and accompaniment into the deliberate administration of death.

Supporters of the Senate’s decision framed the vote not as resistance to compassion, but as a defense of a different vision of human dignity: one rooted in care, pain relief, solidarity, and accompaniment until natural death.

That perspective has been strongly defended by the Catholic Church in France. Earlier this year, the French bishops warned that “deliberately causing death cannot constitute human progress.” They urged lawmakers and citizens alike to oppose the legalization of assisted dying, insisting that “a truly fraternal society is recognized by the way it cares for its most vulnerable members, not by how easily it accepts causing their death.”

The Senate’s rejection does not necessarily end the legislative process. The French government may now convene a joint parliamentary commission in an attempt to reconcile differences between the two chambers. If negotiations fail, the bill could return for another reading in both the National Assembly and the Senate.

Still, the repeated resistance of the upper chamber demonstrates that the issue remains far from politically settled, even in one of Europe’s most secularized nations.

Britain’s Bill Dies Without a Vote

Meanwhile, in England and Wales, a separate proposal to legalize assisted suicide has effectively collapsed — not through direct rejection, but because parliamentary time simply ran out before the legislation could complete its path through the House of Lords.

The bill, approved by the House of Commons in June 2025, would have authorized assisted dying for terminally ill adults with a life expectancy of less than six months.

Under the proposed framework, patients would have needed approval from two doctors and an expert review panel, while the lethal substance would have had to be self-administered by the patient.

Initially presented by supporters as a tightly regulated and carefully controlled system, the legislation encountered unexpectedly fierce scrutiny once it reached the House of Lords.

Between late 2025 and April 2026, lawmakers introduced more than 1,200 amendments. The sheer volume of revisions slowed proceedings so dramatically that the bill failed to complete its legislative stages before Parliament closed its session.

Under British parliamentary procedure, legislation that does not finish the full process before the session ends automatically expires and must begin entirely from scratch if reintroduced.

Charles Falconer, one of the proposal’s principal advocates, accused opponents of deliberately using parliamentary tactics to obstruct the law’s passage.

Yet the collapse of the bill also coincided with signs of growing public caution toward assisted suicide legislation in Britain.

Polls Reveal Anxiety About Pressure on the Vulnerable

A survey conducted by More in Common found that only 29 percent of Britons wanted the same bill immediately reintroduced. By contrast, 53 percent said the proposal either should not return at all or should include substantially stronger safeguards.

The data revealed particularly strong concern about protecting elderly, disabled, terminally ill, and economically vulnerable individuals from subtle forms of coercion.

Ninety percent of respondents insisted that patients should first have guaranteed access to palliative care before assisted suicide could even be considered.

Seventy-one percent supported mandatory judicial authorization for every case — a safeguard that had been removed during parliamentary negotiations.

Perhaps most strikingly, 95 percent of those surveyed demanded strict protections against family, financial, or social pressure being exerted upon patients contemplating assisted death.

Those figures suggest that even among citizens sympathetic to assisted dying in principle, there remains widespread fear about how such laws might function in practice once introduced into overburdened healthcare systems and emotionally fragile family situations.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.