Euthanasia accounts for 4% of causes of death in Belgium, according to a report

(ZENIT News / Brussels, 04.09.2026).- Belgium’s latest euthanasia figures mark a turning point that goes beyond statistical growth and enters the realm of cultural transformation. In 2025, 4,486 people died through assisted suicide or euthanasia, representing 4 percent of all deaths in the country and a 12.4 percent increase compared to the previous year. More than two decades after legalization, what was once framed as an exceptional medical recourse now appears increasingly embedded in the fabric of end-of-life decision-making.

The evolution is striking when placed in historical perspective. In 2003, the first full year after Belgium legalized euthanasia, 235 cases were recorded. Since then, the numbers have risen steadily, surpassing 4,000 annually and bringing the cumulative total to more than 42,000 deaths. The trajectory suggests not merely gradual acceptance, but a normalization process in which the practice has expanded both quantitatively and, more significantly, in scope.

One of the most debated aspects of the 2025 data concerns the medical condition of those who requested euthanasia. Nearly one in four individuals—24.9 percent—were not expected to die in the near term from natural causes. These cases included people suffering from conditions such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, or sensory impairments like blindness, rather than terminal illnesses. This detail is critical, as it highlights a shift from euthanasia as a response to imminent death toward a broader interpretation tied to suffering in a more subjective or chronic sense.

The trend becomes even more pronounced when examining cases linked to psychiatric or cognitive disorders. In 2025, 151 individuals with such conditions as their primary diagnosis died through euthanasia, a 36 percent increase from the previous year. More than 92 percent of these patients were not terminally ill, a pattern consistent with data since 2018, where over 90 percent of psychiatric-related euthanasia cases involved individuals who were not approaching natural death.

Belgium’s legal framework helps explain this expansion. Unlike in many other jurisdictions, the law does not require that a patient be terminally ill to qualify for euthanasia. Since 2014, the removal of age restrictions has further extended eligibility, allowing minors deemed capable of discernment to request the procedure. In 2025, at least one minor died under these provisions—a rare but symbolically significant case that underscores the breadth of the legislation.

These developments have reignited ethical and political debate, both within Belgium and internationally. Advocacy groups such as Right to Life UK argue that the data reveal a system drifting beyond its original safeguards. Their representatives point in particular to the growing number of non-terminal and psychiatric cases as evidence that the boundaries of the law are being interpreted with increasing elasticity.

At the heart of the controversy lies a fundamental question: whether the expansion of euthanasia reflects a compassionate response to human suffering or a societal shift in how suffering itself is valued. Critics warn of a “slippery slope,” where the criteria for eligibility gradually broaden, while supporters maintain that the law respects individual autonomy and provides relief in cases where suffering is deemed unbearable.

From a Catholic perspective, the issue carries a distinct moral weight. The Church has consistently opposed euthanasia, framing it not only as a violation of the sanctity of life but also as a failure to provide adequate care, accompaniment, and solidarity with those who suffer. The debate, therefore, is not confined to legal or medical domains but extends into a broader anthropological vision of dignity, vulnerability, and the role of the community.

What Belgium’s 2025 figures ultimately reveal is not just a rise in numbers, but a redefinition of the context in which those numbers are produced. The country has moved from regulating exceptional cases at the margins of life to navigating a system where euthanasia increasingly intersects with mental health, chronic conditions, and even youth.

In that sense, the Belgian experience has become a reference point—whether as a model or a warning—for other nations considering similar legislation. The question it poses is no longer hypothetical: once legalized, how far can the practice extend before its original rationale is fundamentally altered?

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