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Pope Leo XIV

after settling into the Apostolic Palace, the Pope appeared on the central balcony Photo: Vatican Media

Leo XIV Reveals The Four Things He Will Do While on Vacation, Which Might Also Inspire Other Catholics’ Vacation

After settling into the Apostolic Palace in Castel Gandolfo, Leo XIV appeared on the central balcony and revealed his plans for his vacation.

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julio 05, 2026 10:14Pope Leo XIV
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(ZENIT News / Castel Gandolfo, 07.05. 2026).- On the afternoon of Sunday, July 5, Pope Leo XIV traveled to the papal residence at Castel Gandolfo, 26 kilometers south of Rome, to spend his vacation there.

That same morning, the Prefecture of the Papal Household issued a press release confirming that the Holy Father would spend most of the remainder of the month there, until Monday, July 27. Consequently, all general, private, and special audiences were suspended. General Audiences will resume on Wednesday, August 5.

On Sundays in July, the Holy Father will pray the Angelus in the Piazza della Libertà in Castel Gandolfo. This marks a departure from Pope Francis’s previous practice, as he avoided visiting Castel Gandolfo during his pontificate.

In the afternoon, after settling into the Apostolic Palace, the Pope appeared on the central balcony and revealed his plans for his vacation: «I am very happy to be here and to spend the coming weeks with a bit of rest, a bit of prayer, a bit of reading, and, we hope, a bit of sport here in Castel Gandolfo.»

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julio 05, 2026 10:14Pope Leo XIV
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