A Desire to Serve: From the Longest-Living YouTuber Nun to Women Collaborating with Key Dicasteries

(ZENIT News / Guadalajara, 07.05.2026).- Sister Anna Maria of the Sacred Heart, an Italian nun, turned 106 on March 14, 2026, at her convent in Seregno, near Milan. There, she continues to serve her infirm Sisters and share reflections on the Gospel, including via YouTube.

Sharp of mind and speech, and having lived in the cloister for 36 years, the nun, whose secular name is Anna Perfumo, belongs to the Adorers of the Most Blessed Sacrament. Despite her advanced age, she continues to participate daily in Eucharistic Adoration, even at night, and assists in the convent infirmary by caring for elderly and sick nuns.

Her birthday was celebrated with a Mass of Thanksgiving and a gathering with family members, a meeting that took place through the cloister grille, where Sister Anna Maria remains dedicated to prayer.

«I do this, like so many other things, out of love for Jesus, who continually asks me to love my neighbor,» the nun stated in a video shared by her Community.

«The years are many, but the heart . . . with patience, will fulfill God’s will. Pray for me, and I will always remember you, on earth and in Heaven,» she added.

According to the newspaper Il Giorno, the nun’s life was marked from the very beginning by health challenges.

Before entering the convent, she worked for years as a governess and teacher, while also serving the needy as well as elderly and sick priests. Nevertheless, she always held in her heart the desire to consecrate herself to God through the contemplative life.

That long-held desire was finally realized at the age of 70, following her mother’s death. After several attempts, she was admitted to the convent of the Adoratrices in Genoa; years later, she was transferred to Seregno, where she currently resides.

In a video, Sister Anna Maria expressed gratitude for the affection she had received and spoke about her late vocation: «It is true, I had to wait quite a long time before fulfilling God’s will, but when it is God who desires something, it always comes to pass. That is why one must have much trust, much hope, and much patience.»

In her message, the nun also shared a reflection on the passage of time and faithfulness: «My grandfather used to tell us that it is faithfulness that keeps us young, and that we must keep our eyes and souls open to what is beautiful, good, and true; that is how one attains a serene old age. Love keeps the heart young.»

The Perpetual Adorers of the Blessed Sacrament is a women’s contemplative, cloistered religious Order centered on the continuous adoration of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. Their mission is to intercede for the Church and the world from the silence of the convent, offering their lives as a constant prayer. Sister Anna’s testimony confirms that nothing is impossible for God; contemplation and apostolic action can be combined at any age. Longevity, a digital presence, and the contemplative life — all in harmony.

Third Woman to Serve as Prefect in the Roman Curia

Meanwhile, the Holy See Press Office announced on Tuesday, June 30, that Pope Leo XIV has appointed Sister Alessandra Smerilli, F.M.A., previously the Secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, as Prefect of that same Dicastery. The Salesian nun will assume the role on September 1, 2026.

This is the second high-level appointment of a woman by Pope Leo XIV, following the appointment of Maria Montserrat Alvarado as Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication. She is also the third female Prefect in the Curia, after Pope Francis appointed Sister Simona Brambilla as Prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, effective January 6, 2025.

Following the announcement of her appointment, Sister Smerilli commented that she embraces this mission «with gratitude and trust in the Lord.» On her X account, she wrote that «every role in the Church acquires meaning only when it becomes an opportunity to serve, love, and bear witness to the Gospel.»

The Jump from EWTN to the Dicastery for Communication

Montserrat Alvarado, a Mexican-born professional educated in the United States, served as President and Chief Operating Officer of EWTN News, the news division of the Eternal Word Television Network. In this role, she oversaw international media platforms producing content in seven languages ​​across television, radio, print, digital media, and social networks.

With Alvarado’s appointment, Pope Leo XIV continues the path of reform and renewal of the Roman Curia initiated by Pope Francis, which has seen positions of leadership and responsibility entrusted to lay faithful — both men and women — in service to the universal Church. Alvarado is the first laywoman to be appointed Prefect of a Holy See Dicastery.

The Dicastery for Communication oversees the Holy See’s communication systems, including Vatican News, Vatican Radio, L’Osservatore Romano, Vatican Media (photo, audio, and video services), the Holy See Press Office, the Vatican Publishing House, the Vatican Printing Press, and the Vatican Film Library. In addition to its assigned operational and technological functions, the Dicastery also explores and develops the specifically theological and pastoral aspects of the Church’s work in the field of communication.

In a time of ecclesial renewal, listening to and valuing the female voice is not merely a sign of openness, but a providential opportunity for the Church to reflect its maternal, wise, and universal face more fully.