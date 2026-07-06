Scottish bishops sell the Pontifical Scottish College in Rome

(ZENIT News / Rome, 07.06.2026).- The Bishops of Scotland have confirmed the completion of the sale of the former Pontifical Scots College building on the Via Cassia in Rome, marking the end of an important chapter in the history of the college.

Since 1964, the Via Cassia building has been home to generations of Scottish seminarians during their formation for priestly ministry.

Commenting on the building sale, Bishop John Keenan, President of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, said: «Today we give thanks for the generations of priests who were formed at the College on the Via Cassia and who have faithfully served the people of Scotland. As one chapter closes, another begins. With confidence in the Lord’s providence, we look to the future and to the continuing mission of the College in forming priests who will proclaim the Gospel with faith, generosity and hope.»

The rector of the Pontifical Scots College, Fr Mark Cassidy, said: «The sale of the Via Cassia building brings to an end a significant chapter in the life of the Church in Scotland. We now look forward to the next chapter in our 425-year history and to finding a new home for the seminary, where we can continue to form men ready for the Church’s mission.»

The bishops expressed their sincere gratitude to the rector of the College, Father Mark, and to the teams in Rome and Scotland who worked so diligently with him to bring the sale to a successful conclusion.

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