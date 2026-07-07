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Cardinals and Bishops, Protection of vulnerable people

Archbishop of Rabat, Spanish Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero Photo: Vatican Media

Cardinal López Romero Steps Aside from Duties Following Accusations by Some Women Against Him

In a letter issued on Monday, July 6, Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero told the Catholic community of Rabat: «I am accused of inappropriate behavior toward adult women. This situation has led the Church to open a preliminary investigation.»

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julio 07, 2026 09:02Cardinals and Bishops, Protection of vulnerable people
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(ZENIT News / Rome, 07.07.2026).- The Archbishop of Rabat, Spanish Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero, has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least five women. According to the testimony of an alleged victim, the misconduct involved inappropriate physical gestures, such as prolonged hugs and attempts at physical closeness that included attempts to kiss.

In a letter issued on Monday, July 6, Cardinal López Romero told the Catholic community of Rabat: «I am accused of inappropriate behavior toward adult women. This situation has led the Church to open a preliminary investigation. The latter is currently underway and in the hands of the Church’s Roman authorities, with whom I am cooperating.» The Spanish Archbishop also noted in the letter: «During this investigation period, so as not to hinder it, I will step back; I will not preside over any public celebrations or participate in any pastoral activities, and I trust you will understand.»

The letter acknowledged: «This event shakes us all. As Archbishop, I am fully aware of the difficulties this causes and the legitimate questions it may raise for everyone. Therefore, I want the members of the diocesan community to be informed from the outset.» He added: «While awaiting the decisions the Church will make, let us pray together for those suffering due to this situation, let us pray for our Church, let us pray for one another, and please pray for me.»

And finally, he noted: «If you wish to express your views or discuss the content of this press release, please approach the parish priests. You may also contact the listening unit of the Bishopric’s Abuse Prevention Service at 00212 6 68 31 34 63 or celluledecoute.dioceserabat@gmail.com. Our diocesan Church is alive; let us continue, with confidence, to nourish it with the spirit of the Gospel. Let us remain united and allow life with Christ to win us over and propel us forward, for that is what matters most. During the summer period, please contact the Vicar General regarding any pastoral matters.»

The Holy See has not commented on the allegations.

 

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julio 07, 2026 09:02Cardinals and Bishops, Protection of vulnerable people
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