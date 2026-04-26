Which “thieves” have tried to break into our fold? The Pope’s thoughtful response

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 04.26.2026).- At noon on Sunday, April 26, Pope Leo XIV delivered his customary Sunday address from the window of the papal apartment overlooking St. Peter’s Square. He then recited the Regina Coeli Marian prayer, which is recited during Easter. Thousands of people gathered in St. Peter’s Square to see and join the Holy Father. Below is a translation of the Pope’s message:

***

Brothers and sisters, good afternoon and happy Sunday!

As we continue our journey through the Easter season, today’s Gospel presents us with Jesus’ comparison of himself to a shepherd and also to the gate of the sheepfold (cf. Jn 10:1–10).

Jesus draws a contrast between the shepherd and the thief. Indeed, he says that “anyone who does not enter the sheepfold by the gate but climbs in by another way is a thief and a bandit” (v. 1). He goes on to make this even clearer: “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly” (v. 10). The difference is clear: the shepherd has a special bond with his sheep and can therefore enter by the gate of the sheepfold. On the other hand, if someone has to climb over the fence to get in, then he is certainly a thief who wants to steal the sheep.

Jesus is telling us that he is bound to us by a relationship of friendship, for he knows us, calls us by name, guides us, and — just as the shepherd does with his sheep — searches for us when we are lost and binds up our wounds when we are sick (cf. Ezek 34:16). Jesus does not come as a thief to take away our life and our freedom, but to lead us along the paths of righteousness. He does not come to ensnare or deceive our conscience, but to illuminate it with the light of his wisdom. He does not come to taint our earthly joys, but to open them to a fuller and more lasting happiness. Those who entrust themselves to him have nothing to fear, for he does not deprive us of life, but comes to give it to us in abundance (cf. v. 10).

Brothers and sisters, we are invited to reflect on, and especially to be vigilant over, the gate to our heart and our life, because whoever enters may either increase our joy, or steal it from us like a thief. “Thieves” can take many forms. They could be: people who, regardless of appearances, suppress our freedom or fail to respect our dignity; beliefs and biases that prevent us from viewing others and life with serenity; mistaken ideas that can lead us to make negative choices; or superficial and consumeristic lifestyles that leave us empty on the inside and push us to live constantly beyond ourselves. And let us not forget those “thieves” who, by pillaging the earth’s resources, waging blood-thirsty wars, or fueling evil in any form, do nothing but rob each of us of the possibility of a future marked by peace and serenity.

We must ask ourselves: Who do we want to guide us in life? Which “thieves” have tried to break into our fold? Have they succeeded, or have we managed to ward them off?

Today, the Gospel invites us to trust in the Lord. He does not come to take anything from us. On the contrary, he is the Good Shepherd who increases life and offers it to us in abundance. May the Blessed Virgin Mary always accompany us on our journey and intercede for us and for the whole world.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.