Pope Francis Sends Video-Message on the Occasion of His Imminent Apostolic Journey to Mauritius (September 9, 2019)

Here is a translation of the text of the Video-Message of Greeting, which the Holy Father Francis sent to the people of Mauritius, given the imminence of his Apostolic Journey, which he will undertake on September 9, 2019.

The Holy Father’s Video-Message

Dear Brothers and Sisters of Mauritius!

The Apostolic Journey is now close, which will also bring me to your beautiful Island. Already from here, from Rome I greet you with so much affection, and I say a great “thank you” because I know you have been preparing for some time for this meeting.

It will be a joy for me to proclaim the Gospel in the midst of your people, which is distinguished for being made up of different ethnic groups, and which, therefore, enjoys the richness of various cultural as well as religious traditions. From her origins, the Catholic Church is sent to all peoples, and she speaks all the languages of the world. However, the language of the Gospel — you know it — is love. May the Lord, through the intercession of the Virgin Mary, grant me to proclaim the Gospel with the strength of the Holy Spirit, so that you can all understand it and receive it.

I ask you, please, to increase your prayer these days, while I already carry you in my heart and pray for you. Thank you and see you soon!

[Original Text: Italian] [ZENIT’s translation by Virginia M. Forrester]